Why geneticists say it's wrong to edit the DNA of embryos to protect them against HIV

This study is not published, so it’s hard to know how true it is. But imagine if it’s true: You could have made off-target changes in the DNA of these two infant girls that don’t become clear until later in life. And you’ve run that risk in order to prevent them acquiring HIV infection — a treatable condition that’s readily prevented by other well-established means. There are trials underway on protecting people from HIV by editing adult cells. You don’t have to do it with an embryo.