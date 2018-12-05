Trump administration threatens future of HIV research hub at UC San Francisco

Last week, an NIH contracting official told the principal investigator at UCSF that the government was ending the seven-year contract midstream, and that the decision was coming from the "highest levels," according to a virologist familiar with the events. Five days later, the university received a letter from the AIDS division of NIH's National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases saying the government would continue the contract for 90 days rather than the expected year-long renewal, with no word of its prospects after that, according to an individual with knowledge of the letter.