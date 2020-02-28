Where is the coronavirus?

In less than three months, the novel coronavirus that emerged in China has spread to more than 84,000 people in 60 countries and territories. As of Friday, 2,867 people have died of the disease now known as COVID-19.

The vast majority of confirmed cases — nearly 94% — have occurred in mainland China. But cases have been confirmed on all six continents.

Let your cursor hover over the map to see how many cases have been confirmed in a specific country.

A total of nine countries and territories have experienced at least one COVID-19 death.

All but 3% of those deaths have occurred in mainland China, and 96% of those deaths were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Hover over a country to see how many deaths were recorded there.