Q&A: I have a cough and fever. Should I get checked for coronavirus?

Health officials say 86,000 people around the world have been infected with the new coronavirus from China, and nearly 3,000 have died. With COVID-19 cases turning up on six continents, that cough or slight fever you would have dismissed in the past might seem more ominous today.

Would a call to the doctor be a sign of panic? Or in the age of coronavirus, would it be prudent?

There’s still much we don’t know about COVID-19, but if you come down with worrying symptoms, you can’t afford to wait for the answers. Here’s how health experts would weigh a patient’s options.

I haven’t been out of the country, but I have a cough and a fever. Could it be coronavirus?

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said the coronavirus is bound to begin spreading among people within the United States. The identification Thursday of a coronavirus patient in California who had no ties to anyone known to be infected — followed by a second case in the state the next day — tells us that threshold has probably been passed.

But only just.

That means that unless you’ve had close contact with someone who’s infected with COVID-19, have recently traveled in Asia, Iran or Italy, or been in close contact with someone who has, the likelihood you’re infected with coronavirus is still pretty slim.

It’s far more likely you’re infected with a rhinovirus — a.k.a. the common cold — or the strain of influenza that is now considered “widespread” throughout every state but Oregon and Hawaii, along with Washington, D.C.

If you have body aches and headaches with your cough and fever, that might heighten suspicion of flu. If you don’t have a fever or chills, know that not all cases of flu bring such symptoms.

Here’s the good news: Virtually any primary care physician’s office can swab the inside of your nose or throat and do a test to quickly determine whether you have the flu. If you do, that’s almost certainly the best explanation for your symptoms — not the coronavirus.

Should I go to the doctor’s office, urgent care clinic or emergency room just to be sure? Or should I avoid those places?

For now, it’s easy to call ahead to your doctor’s office or an urgent care clinic. That will give them a chance to prepare for your visit or advise you to go to a facility better suited to your needs.

A cold or flu rarely requires the resources of an emergency department. Unless you have other health problems, are having trouble breathing or feel unusually ill, save the emergency department for those who really need it.

Over time, that advice may change. If (or as) the coronavirus begins spreading more widely within the United States, hospital emergency departments will be better prepared than doctors’ offices or urgent care centers to handle patients who might be infected.

EDs will be stocked with the diagnostic tests, isolation rooms, protective garb, medicines and equipment needed to recognize and treat coronavirus patients. In time, suspicion of coronavirus may be reason enough to go to an emergency room.

Should I quarantine myself?

If you’re sick, do everybody a favor and stay home until you feel better. Cough or sneeze into your upper arm instead of your hand (or better yet, into a tissue), wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water, or use hand sanitizer frequently.

If you do go out with a cold or flu, resist the urge to hug people or shake hands. (Fist bumps are cleaner.) If you have cold or flu, you’ll pass it on to fewer people. That will reduce your risk of spreading germs to other people — and that will reduce the number of people tying up healthcare resources with symptoms that could be coronavirus, but aren’t.

And if you can find a simple surgical mask, go ahead and wear it if you must leave your home before you’ve made a full recovery. The masks are most useful for protecting others from your illness. Leave the industrial-grade N95 respirators for healthcare workers and those who may be exposed to coronavirus-infected patients.

Dr. Gary LeRoy, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, says that if he were forced to choose between wearing a mask and washing his hands frequently to protect himself from catching coronavirus, “I would definitely take the soap and water.”

Should I demand to get tested for coronavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been overseeing these tests at a very limited number of labs scattered across the country, and fewer than 500 people had gotten them as of Feb. 25. So demanding a test would not have worked, since they have been reserved for those with known exposure to coronavirus.

The CDC is in the process of scaling up the nation’s testing capabilities with the distribution of more test kits and the designation of more labs to process them.

The CDC is also loosening its criteria for who should be considered for testing — to include, for instance, some people with symptoms of breathing difficulty and pneumonia even if they have not traveled out of the country recently or had contact with an infected person.

Local health departments should consult with doctors to determine whether a patient should be tested for COVID-19, the CDC said.

What else should I do to protect myself from the coronavirus?

Keep it in perspective. Influenza, an illness that comes around every year, is already thought to have sickened at least 32 million Americans and killed 18,000 since October. A bad flu season can result in more than 40,000 deaths.

“Get your doggone flu shot,” LeRoy said. It’s late in the season, but it could still save your life, he said. And it could give you one less thing to worry about.