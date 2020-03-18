There’s no good reason to avoid ibuprofen if you’re infected with the coronavirus

First, some facts: The over-the-counter pain reliever ibuprofen is not linked to a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. Nor has it been linked to complications in those infected with the novel coronavirus that has now reached 164 countries. When treating pain or a fever, you may choose ibuprofen (such as Advil or Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) without needing to worry that your decision has any bearing on the disease at the center of the pandemic.

And now, the reason for using this space to dispense those bland morsels of coronavirus non-news: A messaged tweeted Saturday by France’s minister of Solidarity and Health warning that ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug, “could be an aggravating factor” in COVID-19 infection. (So could the steroid medication cortisone, the tweet said.)

In cases of fever, the health minister added, “take paracetamol” — the generic name used in Europe for acetaminophen. And if you are already taking anti-inflammatory medication or have medical concerns, consult your doctor, he advised.

With a novel coronavirus sweeping across the world, consumers are hungry for tips on how to protect themselves and their loved ones from infection. They are keenly attuned to public health advice, whether it is solidly based on evidence, altogether fabricated, or somewhere in between.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran‘s weekend tweet appears to fall in that middle region. As it began circulating widely outside of France this week, it left U.S. doctors, public health officials and communications experts shaking their heads in dismay.

⚠️ #COVIDー19 | La prise d'anti-inflammatoires (ibuprofène, cortisone, ...) pourrait être un facteur d'aggravation de l’infection. En cas de fièvre, prenez du paracétamol.

Si vous êtes déjà sous anti-inflammatoires ou en cas de doute, demandez conseil à votre médecin. — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) March 14, 2020

“More research is needed to evaluate reports that ibruprofen may affect the course of COVID-19,” the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in an emailed response. “Currently, there is no evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of serious complications or of acquiring the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Driving home the point, the U.S. institute’s statement noted: “There is also no conclusive evidence that taking ibuprofen is harmful for other respiratory infections” either.

University of Nebraska infectious disease specialist Dr. Andre Kalil called it “crazy” to toss unsupported medical advice into a cauldron of worldwide anxiety.

“There is no clinical data and there are no studies in humans showing that ibuprofen or paracetamol are harmful or beneficial” in those with COVID-19 infection, Kalil said in an interview Tuesday. “Absolutely none.”

“This is not my opinion,” Kalil said. “It’s just a fact.”

Véran’s concerns are not entirely baseless: Experts said they have what scientists call “biological plausibility.”

Both nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen and corticosteroids like cortisone tamp down the immune system’s response to infection.

With diseases involving two other novel coronaviruses — severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) — studies found that very ill patients who got corticosteroids were no more likely to die than were patients who didn’t take them. But their viral loads, a measure of both a patient’s recovery and his ability to infect others, were slower to decline.

As a result, the World Health Organization has recommended against the routine use of corticosteroids (those that work throughout the body) in the treatment of SARS (which no longer circulates) and MERS (which still does).

It made no such pronouncements about ibuprofen.

On the other hand, for very sick patients, tamping down inflammation may be lifesaving. Chinese physicians scrambling to help a first wave of patients infected with the new coronavirus reported that they administered corticosteroids to just under half of the extremely ill patients they were seeing. Those patients were experiencing potentially life-threatening immune reactions to their infections, and the doctors judged that cortisone treatment would reduce the resulting inflammation in their lungs and elsewhere.

Their numbers, however, were too small to warrant any conclusions about the effects of such treatment.

Kalil said the jury remains very much out on the use of corticosteroids. He doubted that its much weaker cousin, ibuprofen, would have any effect. But he insisted there is “no scientific data in humans in favor or against ibuprofen or paracetamol.”

Medical professionals and public health authorities need to “focus on what we need to do,” he said: Find out what works and what does not in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

That’s a task that Kalil is on. He is principal investigator of a federally funded clinical trial that last week enrolled its first of a planned 400 subjects to test whether existing medicines can treat COVID-19. The trial, to be conducted at as many as 45 sites in the United States and 20 sites in other countries, will look at whether the antiviral medication remdesivir, as well as similar medications, can shorten or reduce the severity of illness in patients with pneumonia induced by the coronavirus.

It wasn’t just doctors who took Véran to task for his shaky advice. Dartmouth political scientist Brendan Nyhan, who studies the power that misinformation and conspiracy theories have over patients, citizens and consumers, said the French minister’s comments appeared to be at best premature. At worst, they were counterproductive, he said.

“Public health officials need to avoid making statements that don’t reflect evidence we have,” Nyhan said. Sometimes, officials do need to rely on educated guesses in a crisis, “but this doesn’t seem to be a decision that had to be made today. The crisis is confusing enough without public health authorities making it worse.”

In addition to dispensing advice that could harm, tweets like Véran’s undermine the public’s trust in the leaders they most need to believe when they are corrected, Nyhan said.

“Trust matters,” he said. “We don’t want to draw down that trust when it’s important for people to listen to public health authorities.”

Nyhan’s research has shown that when misinformation is corrected, the boomerang effect is even more corrosive than the original false statement. When audiences are warned that some of what they hear about a subject is false, they tend to mistrust everything else they hear about that subject. And when misinformation is corrected, there’s ample evidence that the oft-repeated misinformation is remembered better than the correction.

The antidote for that effect appears to be what’s called a “truth sandwich,” Nyhan said. Its recipe is illustrated in the top of this story: State the established fact first. Then lay on the misinformation that is to be corrected. Then restate the truth.