Eli Lilly pauses COVID-19 antibody trial, citing potential safety concern

Eli Lilly & Co. said enrollment of participants in a clinical trial of its antibody treatment for COVID-19 had been paused due to a potential safety concern.

The independent data safety monitoring board recommended pausing enrollment in the U.S. government-sponsored trial, a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The company didn’t provide any information about what caused the data panel to recommend the pause.

“Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study,” said spokeswoman Kathryn Beiser.

Shares of Eli Lilly declined as much as 3.3% in afternoon trading on Tuesday in New York.

The action came less than 24 hours after Johnson & Johnson said it had paused a late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate while the company investigated whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” was related to the shot.