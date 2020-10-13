Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Science

Eli Lilly pauses COVID-19 antibody trial, citing potential safety concern

The Eli Lilly sign in front of its corporate headquarters in Indianapolis
Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Times wire services
Oct. 13, 2020
12:08 PM
UPDATED12:18 PM
Share

Eli Lilly & Co. said enrollment of participants in a clinical trial of its antibody treatment for COVID-19 had been paused due to a potential safety concern.

The independent data safety monitoring board recommended pausing enrollment in the U.S. government-sponsored trial, a company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. The company didn’t provide any information about what caused the data panel to recommend the pause.

“Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study,” said spokeswoman Kathryn Beiser.

Shares of Eli Lilly declined as much as 3.3% in afternoon trading on Tuesday in New York.

Advertisement

The action came less than 24 hours after Johnson & Johnson said it had paused a late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate while the company investigated whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” was related to the shot.

Science

Q&A: How far can Trump go in pushing a COVID-19 vaccine that isn’t ready?

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Science

Q&A: How far can Trump go in pushing a COVID-19 vaccine that isn’t ready?

The Trump administration seems to be going to great lengths to get a COVID-19 vaccine produced by election day. How much can they get away with?

ScienceCOVID-19 Pandemic
Times wire services

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement