In controversial experiment, Britain to infect healthy volunteers to speed up COVID-19 vaccine efforts

British researchers are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the coronavirus in hopes of speeding up the development of a vaccine.

The approach, called a challenge study, is risky, but proponents say it may produce results faster than standard research, which waits to see if volunteers who have been given an experimental treatment get sick. The government is preparing to invest $43.4 million in the study.

Imperial College London said Tuesday that the study, involving healthy volunteers between 18 and 30, would be conducted in partnership with Britain’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust; and hVivo, a company that has experience conducting testing.

“Deliberately infecting volunteers with a known human pathogen is never undertaken lightly,” said Peter Openshaw, co-investigator on the study. “However, such studies are enormously informative about a disease, even one so well-studied as COVID-19.”

In the first phase of the study, researchers will aim to determine the smallest level of coronavirus exposure needed to cause COVID-19. Researchers will then use the same challenge model to study how potential vaccines work in the body, the body’s immune response and potential treatments.

Kate Bingham, chairwoman of Britain’s Vaccine Taskforce, said the study would improve understanding of the coronavirus and help in making decisions about research.

“There is much we can learn in terms of immunity, the length of vaccine protection, and reinfection,’' she said in a statement.