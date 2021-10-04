Two California scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on sense of touch

Two U.S. scientists based in California won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were announced as the winners Monday by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.

Patrik Ernfors of the Nobel Committee said Julius, 65, used capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers, to identify the nerve sensors that allow the skin to respond to heat.

Patapoutian found separate pressure-sensitive sensors in cells that respond to mechanical stimulation, he said.

“This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature,” Perlmann said. “It’s actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it’s a very important and profound discovery.”

Julius, born in New York, works at UC San Francisco. Patapoutian was born in Lebanon and moved to Los Angeles as a child. He now works at Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla.

The pair also shared the prestigious Kavli Award for Neuroscience last year.

Last year’s prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

The Nobel Assembly often commends basic science, but practical applications are also sometimes recognized.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.