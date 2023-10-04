3 U.S.-based scientists win chemistry Nobel for work on particles known as quantum dots

The Nobel Prizes were created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

Three U.S.-based scientists won the 2023 Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots, nanoparticles with many potential applications.

Sharing the prize are Moungi Bawendi of MIT, Louis Brus of Columbia University and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc.

Quantum dots are tiny particles, just a few atoms in diameter, whose electrons have constrained movement. This affects how they absorb and release visible light, allowing for very bright colors. They are used in many electronics, like television screens and LED lamps.

Johan Aqvist, the head of the Nobel Committee on chemistry, called quantum dots “a new class of materials.”

“For a long time, nobody thought you could ever actually make such particles, but this year’s laureates succeeded,” Aqvist said, adding that, for the particles to be useful, makers have to exercise “exquisite control of their size and surface.”

Bawendi was awakened in Cambridge, Mass., by the call telling him he had won. He described himself as “very surprised, sleepy, shocked, unexpected and very honored.”

News of the winners was actually no surprise to some, because the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences sent out a press release by mistake to various media early Wednesday announcing the new laureates. A spokeswoman for the academy tried to walk back the release by saying that no final decision had been made at the time it was issued.

“This is very unfortunate,” said Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee. “We deeply regret that this happened.”

Bawendi said no one called him before the award was announced to tell him about the press release, and so he was surprised to receive the academy’s middle-of-the-night call.

The academy, which awards the physics, chemistry and economics prizes, asks for nominations a year in advance from thousands of university professors and other scholars around the world.

A committee for each prize then discusses candidates in a series of meetings throughout the year. At the end of the process, the committee presents one or more proposals to the full academy for a vote. The deliberations, including the names of nominees other than the winners, are kept confidential for 50 years.

Last year, Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless and Danish scientist Morten Meldal were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs able to target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

The Nobel announcements continue with the literature prize Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award Oct. 9.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.