Omicron outbreaks prompt CDC to warn against cruises, regardless of vaccination status
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday warned people not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the Omicron variant.
The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases. The agency did not disclose the number of infections.
“The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high,” even if people are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot, the CDC said.
The CDC’s decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism.
The CDC also recommended that cruise passengers get tested and quarantine for five days after docking, regardless of their vaccination status and even if they have no symptoms.
The Omicron variant has sent case levels soaring across the U.S., including in Florida, the hub of the nation’s cruise industry. The state set another record this week for new daily cases, with more than 58,000 recorded Wednesday.
A sharp spike in COVID cases, fueled in part by the Omicron variant, prompts health experts to urge revelers to scale back New Year’s Eve gatherings.
U.S. cruise lines have not announced any plans to halt trips, though vessels have been denied entry at some foreign ports.
Get our free Coronavirus Today newsletter
Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.