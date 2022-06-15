Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for coronavirus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.
Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. Complying with public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, he will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.
Fauci is Biden’s chief medical advisor and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.
Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had been infected and come down with symptoms.
