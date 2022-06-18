Advertisement
CDC advisors endorse COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months

Production of the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 on a production line at a manufacturing facility in Puurs, Belgium.
(Pfizer via Associated Press)
By Mike Stobbe
Associated Press
NEW YORK — 

U.S. health advisors on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

The advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer should be given to children as young as 6 months, offering protection from hospitalizations, deaths and possible long-term complications that are still not clearly understood.

“We’ve taken a major step forward today,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, one of the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

A final signoff is expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.

The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

The American Academy of Pediatrics endorsed the recommendation and urged doctors to promote the shots to their patients’ families. The group also urged families who were uncertain about the shots to talk to their healthcare provider about their concerns.

