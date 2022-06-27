Advertisement
Share
Science & Medicine

FDA grapples with whether to modify COVID vaccine for fall

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration will debate Tuesday whether it’s time to update COVID vaccine formulas.
(Jenny Kane / Associated Press)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press
Share

U.S. health authorities are facing a critical decision: whether to offer new COVID-19 booster shots this fall that are modified to better match the latest coronavirus variants.

Moderna and Pfizer have tested updated shots against the super-contagious Omicron variant, and advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will debate Tuesday whether it’s time to make a switch. A decision to do so could set the stage for similar moves by other countries.

“This is science at its toughest,” said FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks, adding that a final decision is expected within days of the advisory panel’s recommendation.

Current COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives around the world in just their first year of use, according to modeling studies. And preliminary research has shown that the Moderna and Pfizer shots still offer strong protection against the worst outcomes — severe illness and death — especially after a booster dose.

Advertisement

But those vaccines target the original coronavirus strain, and between waning immunity and a relentless barrage of variants, protection against infections has dropped markedly. The challenge is deciding if tweaked boosters offer a good chance of blunting another surge when there’s no way to predict which variant will be the main threat.

In an analysis prepared for Tuesday’s meeting, FDA officials acknowledged targeting last winter’s version of Omicron is “somewhat outdated” since it already has been replaced by its even more contagious relatives.

“We would obviously like to get it right enough,” Marks said, so that with one more shot “we get a full season of protection.”

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021. Pfizer says tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection. Saturday, June 25, 2022 announcement comes just days before regulators debate whether to offer Americans updated booster shots this fall. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Science & Medicine

Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost Omicron protection

Pfizer says tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the Omicron variant is safe and boosts protection.

Many experts say updated boosters promise at least a little more benefit.

“It is more likely to be helpful” than simply giving additional doses of today’s vaccine, said epidemiologist William Hanage of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

That’s assuming the virus doesn’t throw another curveball.

“We’re following rather than getting ahead, which is so vexing — that we haven’t come up with a better variant-proof vaccine,” said Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, who has urged a major government push for next-generation shots.

Adding to concern about a winter COVID-19 wave is that about half of Americans eligible for that all-important first booster dose never got it. An updated version might entice some of them.

But “we do need to change our expectations,” said Dr. William Moss of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who noted that studies early in the pandemic raised unrealistic hopes of blocking even the mildest infections. “Our strategy can’t be booster doses every couple of months, even every six months, to prevent infections.”

FILE - In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium. According to a study published Thursday. June 23, 2022 in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, nearly 20 million lives were saved by COVID-19 vaccines during their first year, but even more deaths could have been prevented if global targets had been reached. (Pfizer via AP)

Science & Medicine

COVID-19 vaccines saved 20 million lives in first year, scientists say

Scientists estimate that nearly 20 million lives were saved worldwide by COVID-19 vaccines during their first year.

The top candidates are what scientists call “bivalent” shots — a combination of the original vaccine plus Omicron protection.

That’s because the original vaccines do spur production of at least some virus-fighting antibodies strong enough to cross-react with newer variants — in addition to their proven benefits against severe disease, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry.

“Being able to push the boost response a little bit in one direction or the other without losing the core is really important,” he said.

Moderna and Pfizer found their combo shots substantially boosted levels of Omicron-fighting antibodies in adults who’d already had three vaccinations, more than simply giving another regular dose.

Recipients also developed antibodies that could fight Omicron’s newest relatives named BA.4 and BA.5, although not nearly as many. It’s not clear how much protection that will translate into, and for how long.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 19: Passengers make their way through Delta Airlines Terminal Two at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Airports and airlines dropped their mask requirements after a Florida federal judge voided the Biden administration's mask mandate for planes, trains and buses. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

New coronavirus variants emerge: BA.4, BA.5 likely reinfecting Omicron survivors

BA.4 and BA.5 appear to be more transmissible than the original Omicron variant and have a better shot at evading existing immunity, given a new surge in South Africa.

Antibodies are a key first layer of defense that form after vaccination or a prior infection. They can prevent infection by recognizing the spike protein on the outer coating of the coronavirus and blocking it from entering cells.

But antibodies naturally wane, and each new variant comes with a different-looking spike protein, giving it a better chance of evading detection by remaining antibodies. Separate studies published this month in Nature and the New England Journal of Medicine show the newest Omicron relatives are even better at dodging antibodies — both in the vaccinated and in people who recovered from an infection caused by the original Omicron strain.

Registered nurse Marcia Reid draws up COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Public Health at Balboa Sports Complex in Encino, Calif., on Saturday May 21, 2022. COVID-19 booster shots are now available for children ages 5-11 in Los Angeles County and LA County Public Health is encouraging parents to bring eligible children to vaccination sites to get boosted before summer vacation and holiday travel. (Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)

Science & Medicine

Being ‘fully vaccinated’ but not boosted doesn’t help against Omicron, study finds

People who had only two initial doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine fared no better against Omicron than those who were unvaccinated, new study finds.

That first booster people were supposed to get strengthened immune memory, helping explain why protection against hospitalization and death is proving more durable. If the virus sneaks past antibodies, different defenders called T cells spring into action, attacking infected cells to curb illness.

“T cells recognize the virus in a fundamentally different way,” not hunting for disguised spike protein but for parts of the virus that so far haven’t been altered as much, Wherry said.

Still, as people get older, all parts of their immune system gradually weaken. There’s little data on how long T cell protection against COVID-19 lasts or how it varies with different variants or vaccines.

Wherry and dozens of other scientists recently petitioned the FDA to quit focusing solely on antibodies and start measuring T cells as it decides vaccination strategy.

A SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus particle isolated from a patient sample and cultivated in cell culture.

Science & Medicine

How the body’s immune system tries to fight off COVID-19

When the coronavirus attacks the body, the immune system steps up, trying to respond quickly and powerfully enough to stop the virus from running wild.

The Biden administration has made clear that it needs Congress to provide more money so that if the FDA clears updated boosters, the government can buy enough for every American who wants one.

And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, told Congress last week more research funding also is critical to create better next-generation vaccines, such as nasal versions that might better block infection in the nose or more variant-proof shots.

“The virus is changing and we need to keep up with it,” Fauci, said.

Science & MedicineWorld & NationCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement