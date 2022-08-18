Advertisement
Share
Science & Medicine

Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster may be available in a few weeks, officials say

A pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 booster shot.
Michael Stremfel, owner of Flintridge Pharmacy in La Canada, prepares a COVID-19 booster in November 2021. New boosters tailored to the Omicron subvariant are due to be available in the coming weeks, health officials said.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Share

The Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster may be available in a few weeks, assuming federal agencies sign off on the new shot, a top White House COVID-19 official said this week.

The booster has been widely expected for months, especially since the latest dominant Omicron subvariant, BA.5, “looks really different in lots and lots of ways from the original strain that we built the vaccines against,” Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said this week in a forum with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“The good news is, our vaccines are still doing a remarkable job of keeping people out of the hospital, particularly out of the ICU and worse,” Jha said. “But the impact on these vaccines on preventing infection has declined over time because of this evolution” of the Omicron strain.

Michael Stremfel, owner of the pharmacy, prepares a boaster shot of Moderna vaccine for Covid19 at Flintridge Pharmacy.

Science & Medicine

U.S. rules out summer COVID boosters to focus on fall campaign

U.S. regulators say they are no longer considering authorizing second COVID-19 booster shots for all adults under 50 this summer.

The new booster “should be arriving in the next few weeks,” Jha said. They “will become available by early to mid-September,” if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorize the shots.

Advertisement

Jha said he expected the booster to be available for adults, whether they’ve received earlier boosters or not, and regardless of whether they’ve recently been infected. But it will be the FDA and CDC who ultimately set criteria on what age groups will be eligible for the booster.

The new Omicron booster will be what’s known as a bivalent shot, designed against both the original coronavirus strain and the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

Redondo Beach, CA - January 06: Boxes of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits, provided by the state of California, are ready for parents to pick up, at Tulita Elementary School, as positive COVID-19 cases spike with the spread of the Omicron strain, in Redondo Beach, CA, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

Concerns over accuracy of COVID rapid test results when first sick

Health officials stress that at-home tests are a vital and accurate way of tracking COVID-19 infections but an initial negative test doesn’t mean people are out of the woods.

“These are substantial upgrades in our vaccines, in terms of their ability to prevent infection, to prevent transmission, certainly to prevent serious illness and death,” Jha said.

“And so it’s going to be really important that people this fall and winter get the new shot. It’s designed for the virus that’s out there. And, again, based on everything we have seen so far, all the data suggests it should be highly effective against the new variants,” Jha said.

Science & MedicineCaliforniaWorld & NationCOVID-19 PandemicCOVID-19 Vaccines
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement