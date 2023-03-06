We found 95 instances of plagiarism in a USC scientist’s new book. Sales have been suspended

The publication of a new book by Dr. David Agus, the media-friendly USC oncologist who leads the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, was shaping up to be a high-profile event.

Agus promoted “The Book of Animal Secrets: Nature’s Lessons for a Long and Happy Life” with appearances on CBS News, where he serves as a medical correspondent, and “The Howard Stern Show,” where he is a frequent guest. Entrepreneur Arianna Huffington hosted a dinner party at her home in his honor. The title hit No. 1 on Amazon’s list of top-selling books about animals a week before its March 7 publication.

However, a Times investigation found at least 95 separate passages in the book that resemble — sometimes word for word — text that originally appeared in other published sources available on the internet. The passages are not credited or acknowledged in the book or its endnotes.

The Times contacted Agus and the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, with its findings late last week. On Monday, both announced that sales of the book will be suspended immediately pending a rewrite that includes appropriate credit for the passages in question.

“I was recently made aware that in writing The Book of Animal Secrets we relied upon passages from various sources without attribution, and that we used other authors’ words. I want to sincerely apologize to the scientists and writers whose work or words were used or not fully attributed,” Agus said in a statement. “I take any claims of plagiarism seriously.”

Agus added that he asked Simon & Schuster to pause the book’s publication, and the company agreed.

Dr. David Agus’ latest book, “The Book of Animal Secrets: Nature’s Lessons for a Long and Happy Life,” was scheduled to publish Tuesday. (David Agus, Simon & Schuster)

“Dr. Agus has decided, with our full support, to recall the book, at his own expense, until a fully revised and corrected edition can be released,” the publisher said in a statement. “As a result, Simon & Schuster has ceased distribution of all formats of the book and advised our retail and distribution partners to return copies of the book.”

The passages in question range in length from a sentence or two to several continuous paragraphs. The sources borrowed from without attribution include publications such as the New York Times and National Geographic, scientific journals, Wikipedia and the websites of academic institutions.

The book also leans heavily on uncredited material from smaller and lesser-known outlets. A section in the book on queen ants appears to use several sentences from an Indiana newspaper column by a retired medical writer. Long sections of a chapter on the cardiac health of giraffes appear to have been lifted from a 2016 blog post on the website of a South African safari company titled, “The Ten Craziest Facts You Should Know About A Giraffe.”

The book also takes sentences written or spoken by other scientists and presents them as Agus’ original thoughts.

“At the moment, even in mice which have been genetically engineered to have the plaques associated with Alzheimer’s Disease, there are no tangles and very little damage to brain cells, Simon Lovestone, a professor of translational neuroscience at the University of Oxford, said in a 2017 interview with Oxford University’s news service about a study he led. “This makes it difficult to find new targets for curing the disease, as well as studying how a potential drug can change the disease. But if altered insulin signaling can make an animal more susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease, we might be able [to] produce mice that are a true model of the disease, which we can then test to find new treatments.”

Those sentences appear nearly verbatim in Agus’ book, with no mention of Lovestone or the university’s news release.

Page 224 of Agus’ book mentions “a seminal 2017 study, led by a team at the University of Oxford,” with a footnote citing the research paper. But three pages later, in a passage on the relationship between insulin and Alzheimer’s disease, the following sentences appear: “[E]ven in mice that have been genetically engineered to have the plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease, there are no tangles and very little damage to brain cells. This makes it hard to study how a potential drug can change the disease. We’re not about to start experimenting on dolphins in a laboratory setting the way we do with mice. But if altered insulin signaling can make an animal more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease, we might be able to produce mice that are a true model of the disease and test them to find new treatments.”

Other passages repeat text that appears in strikingly similar form in scientific journal articles.

In a 2011 paper in the Journal of Pain, the authors wrote: “Pain acceptance involves accepting what cannot be changed, reducing unsuccessful attempts at eliminating pain, and engaging in valued activities despite pain. Studies have shown that individuals with high levels of pain acceptance report significantly lower levels of pain, psychological distress, and pain-related disability.”

Agus’s own chapter on pain management includes the following passage on page 272: “This entails accepting what cannot be changed, reducing unsuccessful attempts at eliminating pain, and engaging in valued activities despite pain. Multiple studies have proven that over time, individuals with higher levels of pain acceptance — more optimism — tend to report significantly lower levels of pain and pain-related disability.” There is no reference to the journal article in the text or its endnotes.

Examples of duplicate copy in "The Book of Animal Secrets" A plagiarism detection program called iThenticate flagged more than 95 passages in Dr. David Agus’ forthcoming book that bear a striking resemblance to published works. "Animal Secrets" Page 12, discussing a book by Harvard paleoanthropologist Daniel Lieberman In his 2013 book, The Story of the Human Body, he makes a strong case for our epidemic levels of chronic disease being the result of a mismatch between our evolutionary roots and modern lifestyles. He writes, “We still don’t know how to counter once-adaptive primal instincts to eat donuts and take the elevator.” In a 2015 paper, he explains the paradox: “Humans evolved to be adapted for regular, moderate amounts of endurance physical activity into late age,” but “humans also were selected to avoid unnecessary exertion.” Sanjay Gupta, 2021 From Gupta's book "Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age" In his 2013 book, The Story of the Human Body, Dr. Lieberman makes a strong case that our epidemic levels of chronic disease today are the result of a mismatch between our evolutionary roots and modern lifestyles: “We still don’t know how to counter once-adaptive primal instincts to eat donuts and take the elevator.” In a follow-up 2015 paper, Lieberman calls out the paradox: “Humans evolved to be adapted for regular, moderate amounts of endurance physical activity into late age,” but “humans also were selected to avoid unnecessary exertion.” "Animal Secrets" Page 38 Our pets’ health can often match our own. Anxiety, obesity, allergies, gastrointestinal infections, and even insomnia are all disorders that can exist in pet- owner dyads. Washington Post, 2019 From the story "A new meaning for ‘sick as a dog’? Your pet’s health may tell you something about your own" A pet’s health can often reflect our own: anxiety, obesity, allergies, gastrointestinal infections and even insomnia are all disorders that can exist in pet-owner dyads. "Animal Secrets" Page 77 He found that the heart has four chambers and that it connects to the pulse in the wrist with the contraction of the left ventricle. He also figured out that currents in blood flow, created in the main aorta artery, help heart valves to close. And he proposed that arteries generate a health risk if they gummed up over a lifetime.

BBC News, 2014 From the story "What Leonardo taught us about the heart" He found that the heart had four chambers and it connected the pulse in the wrist with the contraction of the left ventricle. He worked out that currents in the blood flow, created in the main aorta artery, help heart valves to close. And he suggested that arteries create a health risk if they fur up over a lifetime. "Animal Secrets" Page 134 Remember that the shift to a diet rich in meat and fat occurred at a time when the human population was dominated by hunters and gatherers. The level of physical activity among these human ancestors was much higher than most of us have ever known. And remember too that our ancestors ate bird eggs only in the spring when they were available. Now we eat them year round. They may have hunted one deer a season and consumed it piecemeal over time.



(USC professor Craig Stanford is mentioned in the book, but his quotes are not attributed to him. His USC colleague Caleb Finch is not in the book at all.) USC, 2004 Press release titled "Evolution's Twist" “This shift to a diet rich in meat and fat occurred at a time when the population was dominated by hunters and gatherers,” said [Caleb] Finch, a USC University Professor and holder of the ARCO-William F. Kieschnick Chair in the Neurobiology of Aging.



“The level of physical activity among these human ancestors was much higher than most of us have ever known,” he said. “Whether humans today, with our sedentary lifestyle, remain highly tolerant to meat eating remains an open question researchers are looking into.”



[USC professor Craig] Stanford, co-director of the university’s Goodall Research Center, said that modern-day humans “tend to gorge ourselves with meat and fat.”



“For example, our ancestors only ate bird eggs in the spring when they were available,” he said. “Now we eat them year-round. They may have hunted one deer a season and eaten it over several months.” "Animal Secrets" Pages 153-155 Bats in flight have an increased metabolic rate and heightened body temperature, resulting in body temperatures similar to those seen in other mammals that have fevers (100 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit). This may suggest that flight protects bats from infection in the same way that fever protects other mammals—by modulating their immune response. ...



If the high metabolic rates and “feverish” body temperatures that accompany flight activate the immune system, then flight could be the ultimate explanation for how bats evolved to harbor viral infections without signs of illness. LiveScience, 2014 From the story "Why Bats Carrying Deadly Diseases Don't Get Sick" When they fly, bats increase their energy expenditure (metabolic rate) and body temperature, resulting in body temperatures similar to those seen in other mammals that have a fever (100 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit), the researchers said. This suggests that flight protects bats from infection in the same way that fever protects mammals — by boosting their immune response, the researchers said.



If the high metabolic rates and high body temperatures that accompany flight activate the immune system, then flight could be the ultimate explanation “for the evolution of viral infections without overt signs of illness in bats,” the researchers wrote in a paper in the May issue of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. "Animal Secrets" Page 154 For me, knowing that bats have an extra large number of DNA repair genes that play a role in preventing disease is intriguing, as bats don’t get cancer. Rhonda's Wanderings, 2017 From the blog post "Bat Quiz 101" Researchers also learned the bats have an extra large number of DNA repair genes that also play a role in preventing disease. In addition to avoiding viral infections, bats also don’t suffer from age-related diseases or cancer. "Animal Secrets" Page 155 Bats are the only mammals ever to evolve true powered flight. We can infer that they gradually evolved true flight from a gliding arboreal ancestor, possibly using the gliding membrane as a sort of net while the flight stroke evolved. UC Museum of Paleontology, 2005 From the article "Vertebrate Flight" [Bats] are the only mammals ever to evolve true powered flight. ... We can infer that bats gradually evolved true flight from a gliding arboreal ancestor, possibly using the gliding membrane as a sort of “net” while the flight stroke evolved. "Animal Secrets" Pages 165-166 The potential of CRISPR is tremendous, and it’s incredibly inexpensive, versatile, and easy. In the past, it might have cost thousands of dollars and months of tinkering to alter a gene. Now it might cost under $100 and take only a few hours. …



It may one day allow us to wipe out entire populations of malaria-spreading mosquitoes or tick-borne pathogens or even resurrect once-extinct species like the passenger pigeon. Vox, 2018 From the article "A simple guide to CRISPR, one of the biggest science stories of the decade" And it’s incredibly cheap and easy: In the past, it might have cost thousands of dollars and weeks or months of fiddling to alter a gene. Now it might cost just $75 and only take a few hours. …



CRISPR could one day even allow us to wipe out entire populations of malaria-spreading mosquitoes or resurrect once-extinct species like the passenger pigeon. "Animal Secrets" Page 168 Learning how ants age depending on their role may ultimately shed more light on aging in general, including in humans. Queens stay youthful through their long lives, whereas workers age quickly and die fast. Scientists can rush, slow, or even reverse aging in ants and bees simply by having them mate or changing their tasks. Times Union Online, 2021 From the story "Aging Studies Can Learn A Lot From A Bug’s Life" While queens stay youthful through their long lives, workers age quickly and die fast. ... Scientists can rush, slow or even reverse aging in ants and bees simply by having them mate or changing their tasks. "Animal Secrets" Page 227 This makes it hard to study how a potential drug can change the disease. We’re not about to start experimenting on dolphins in a laboratory setting the way we do with mice. But if altered insulin signaling can make an animal more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease, we might be able to produce mice that are a true model of the disease and test them to find new treatments. Labroots.com, 2017 Quoting Simon Lovestone, a professor of translational neuroscience at the University of Oxford: “This makes it difficult to find new targets for curing the disease, as well as studying how a potential drug can change the disease,” he said. “But if altered insulin signaling can make an animal more susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease, we might be able [to] produce mice that are a true model of the disease, which we can then test to find new treatments.”

Exploring the animal kingdom is something of a departure from Agus’ normal research interests, which have received millions of dollars of funding from the National Institutes of Health. He has published scores of academic papers, mostly on cancer. In “Animal Secrets,” he describes himself as reporting on the work of other scientists researching nonhuman species.

“I’m not pitching a tent to watch chimpanzees in Tanzania or digging through ant colonies to find the long-lived queen, for example,” he writes. “I went out and spoke to the amazing scientists around the world who do these kinds of experiments, and what I uncovered was astonishing.”

In the acknowledgments, he lists 14 scientists “who spent time with me” for the project, many of whom are quoted in the book. But the book is not always clear on the source of quotes attributed to these figures.

Of the Claremont Graduate School professor Paul Zak, who is cited as one of his interviewees, Agus writes on page 286: “[O]xytocin is, Zak says, the social glue that adheres families, communities, and societies while simultaneously acting as an ‘economic lubricant’ that enables us to engage in all sorts of transactions.”

That language about oxytocin appeared in a 2010 profile of Zak in the magazine Fast Company, which wrote: “It is, Zak says, the ‘social glue’ that adheres families, communities, and societies, and as such, acts as an ‘economic lubricant’ that enables us to engage in all sorts of transactions.”

Agus worked on “Animal Secrets” with writer Kristin Loberg, who is credited in the acknowledgments section as his “collaborator.” She has not responded to requests to discuss the book.

USC’s Keck School of Medicine said in a statement that “all faculty are required to comply with the policies in the Faculty Handbook. We are not familiar with this issue and are unable to talk about any individual faculty members due to the confidential nature of personnel matters.”

Representatives of the Ellison Institute have not commented on the book.

Barbara Glatt, a forensic plagiarism investigator based in Chicago, reviewed a section in Agus’ book about blood circulation in giraffes and compared it to the safari company’s blog post. As Glatt requested, The Times provided only the relevant passage from the book, without information on its title or author.

The word-for-word copying, the similarities in sentence structure and the organization of entire paragraphs — all without attribution — led her to conclude that “plagiarism has occurred.”

“It’s egregious,” Glatt said in an interview.

At a time when artificial intelligence programs can churn out refined text, she was also struck by how low-tech the job appeared to be. “This is not at all sophisticated,” she said.

It’s very bad. The examples I’m looking at look like literally copy-paste jobs. — Elisabeth Bik, a scientific integrity consultant

Elisabeth Bik is a microbiologist and scientific integrity consultant who specializes in identifying manipulated data and images in scientific research. The book passages she reviewed at The Times’ request required far less forensic work, she said.

“It’s very bad. The examples I’m looking at look like literally copy-paste jobs,” said Bik, who described them as “patchwork plagiarism.”

“If a person tries to make money by selling a book, you at least would hope it would be original,” she said. “It shouldn’t matter if you’re a scientist or a doctor or not. It doesn’t matter. You have to credit your sources, and you cannot literally lift text from another person’s work without giving credit. That is plagiarism.”

Agus did not immediately respond to requests to comment directly on the plagiarism allegations.

“Animal Secrets” also echoes sections of books written by celebrity doctors. A paragraph about Harvard paleoanthropologist Daniel E. Lieberman appears nearly verbatim in CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s 2021 book “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age.”

A description of insulin resistance that runs for nearly a page in Agus’ book closely parallels the structure and word choice in a passage of the 2018 bestselling book “Grain Brain: The Surprising Truth about Wheat, Carbs, and Sugar — Your Brain’s Silent Killers” by Dr. David Perlmutter, a frequent TV talk show guest in the 2010s.

“Animal Secrets” is the fourth book Agus has written with Loberg. According to her website, Loberg also collaborated on the Gupta and Perlmutter books echoed in Agus’ most recent tome.

Dr. David Agus, a University of Pennsylvania graduate, came to Los Angeles in 2000 and joined USC in 2009. (Randy Shropshire)

Simon & Schuster published Agus’ “The End of Illness” in 2011, “A Short Guide to a Long Life” in 2014 and “The Lucky Years” in 2016. His first two books were New York Times bestsellers, according to the publisher. “Animal Secrets” is his first publication to discuss the biology of nonhuman species at length.

After medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, a residency at Johns Hopkins and a research fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Agus came to Los Angeles in 2000 to join Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as a prostate cancer specialist.

His patients there included the late Viacom executive Sumner Redstone, who donated $35 million to the hospital’s prostate cancer center in thanks. He also treated a nephew of Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who met Agus while accompanying his relative to an appointment.

Ellison introduced Agus to his close friend Steve Jobs when he was battling pancreatic cancer. Agus wrote in “The Lucky Years” that he served as a consultant on the Apple founder’s medical team until his death in 2011. (In interviews, Agus has credited Jobs and his black turtlenecks for inspiring his own signature uniform of a black crewneck sweater atop a white dress shirt.)

Agus joined USC in 2009. His friendship with Ellison led to the tech mogul pledging $200 million to create the Ellison Institute, which opened its doors in 2021.

Agus, 58, is something of a celebrity in his own right, and undeniably celebrity-adjacent. He is a frequent speaker at the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and is co-chair of the Global Health Security Consortium, a joint project of Oxford University, the Ellison Institute and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Last year he hosted the docuseries “The Check Up With Dr. David Agus” on Paramount Plus, where he discussed health issues with celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Ashton Kutcher and Nick Cannon. In the version of the book that was to have been published Tuesday, the acknowledgement section of “Animal Secrets” thanks a long list of famous friends including former Vice President Al Gore, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Paramount Global Chairman Shari Redstone, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and CBS News host Gayle King.

In his statement, Agus committed to producing a new version of the book that is free of plagiarism.

“This book contains important lessons, messages, and guidance about health that I wanted to convey to the readers. I do not want these mistakes to interfere with that effort,” he said. “Once again, I apologize.”

No new publication date is yet scheduled, Simon & Schuster said.