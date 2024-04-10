The week’s bestselling books, April 14

Hardcover fiction

1. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Viking: $32) A collection of stories from the author of “The Lincoln Highway.”

2. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

3. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press: $30) An intimate portrait of coming of age in a dangerous time and an epic tale of a nation divided.

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride (Riverhead: $28) The discovery of a skeleton in Pottstown, Pa., opens out to a story of integration and community.

5. City in Ruins by Don Winslow (William Morrow: $32) The bestselling author’s third book in his Danny Ryan trilogy and his final novel.

6. Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange (Knopf: $29) Three generations of a family trace the legacy of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

7. The Hunter by Tana French (Viking: $32) A taut tale of retribution and family set in the Irish countryside.

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. Until August by Gabriel García Márquez, Anne McLean (Transl.) (Knopf: $22) The Nobel Prize winner’s rediscovered novel is a tale of female desire and abandon.

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $30) A young woman enters a brutal dragon-riding war college.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer’s guidance on how to be a creative person.

2. Think This, Not That by Josh Axe (Thomas Nelson: $30) The leadership expert on how to cultivate an empowering new mind-set.

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press: $30) An investigation into the collapse of youth mental health and a plan for a healthier, freer childhood.

4. Burn Book by Kara Swisher (Simon & Schuster: $30) An accounting of the tech industry and its founders who wanted to change the world but broke it instead.

5. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg (Random House: $30) An exploration of what makes conversations work.

6. There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House: $32) A poignant, personal reflection on basketball, life and home.

7. Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions by Ed Zwick (Gallery Books: $29) The filmmaker’s dishy, behind-the-scenes look at working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

8. 3 Shades of Blue by James Kaplan (Penguin Press: $35) How jazz arrived at the pinnacle of American culture in 1959 and how Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Bill Evans created the iconic album “Kind of Blue.”

9. Nuclear War by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton: $30) A vivid, expert picture of what the handful of minutes after a nuclear missile launch would look like. 2

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons.

Paperback fiction

1. The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu, Ken Liu (Transl.) (Tor: $19)

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury: $19)

3. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

4. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $19)

5. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Forever: $18)

6. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Berkley: $19)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton (Picador: $19)

9. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson (Penguin: $18)

10. Trust by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $18)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $19)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

4. The Eater Guide to Los Angeles (Abrams Image: $20)

5. Attached by Amir Levine, Rachel Heller (TarcherPerigee: $17)

6. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Vintage: $17)

7. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi (Picador: $20)

8. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper Perennial: $21)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)