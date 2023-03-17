Examination of USC doctor’s earlier books finds more troubling instances of plagiarism

With just days to go before the publication of his already-bestselling title, “The Book of Animal Secrets,” Dr. David Agus said he was surprised to learn that at least 95 passages appeared to be copied from other uncredited sources, sometimes word for word.

Sales of the book were suspended, and Agus pledged to rewrite it before it was released. “I take any claims of plagiarism seriously,” the USC oncologist and media personality said in a statement last week after a Times investigation identified the parallel text.

The Times has since reviewed Agus’ three previous books — “The End of Illness,” “A Short Guide to a Long Life” and “The Lucky Years” — and found more than 120 passages that are virtually identical to the language and structure of previously published material. Sources include newspaper and magazine stories, scientific journal articles, popular science books, Wikipedia and blogs.

Some of the passages go on for multiple pages. Scores of paragraphs are near-exact copies of other people’s work. Few of those original authors are credited in Agus’ books, which were published by Simon & Schuster.

The Times presented the company this week with a list of the passages. The publisher responded two days later with a statement saying it was aware of “these issues” but that the books will stay on the market in their current form until new editions are released.

All four of Agus’ books were produced in collaboration with Los Angeles writer Kristin Loberg. She acknowledged the “allegations of plagiarism” and said Agus was not to blame.

“I accept complete responsibility for any errors my work may have contained,” Loberg said in a statement to The Times. “I apologize from the bottom of my heart to the authors, publishers, creators of works that were not appropriately credited, and those interested in the important public health issues addressed by these books.”

In his own statement, Agus laid the blame at Loberg’s feet.

“I am grateful that my collaborator has confirmed that I did not contribute to, nor was I aware of, any of the plagiarized or non-attributed passages in my books,” he said. “This has been a painful but valuable learning experience for me and I want to reiterate my deepest regrets for my own lack of rigor in supervising my collaborator in our process of finalizing the manuscripts.”

When asked, neither Agus nor Loberg would explain their research and writing processes, or how so much misappropriated material made it into the books without Agus’ knowledge.

“I followed standard protocols and my attorney and I received several verbal and written assurances from this highly respected individual that she had run the book through multiple software checks to ensure proper attributions,” Agus said. Loberg did not respond to requests to elaborate on the writing process.

The “Books” section of Agus’ website displays the covers of his four books, each featuring his name in large block letters and a picture of him in his signature white dress shirt and black sweater. Loberg’s name appears with Agus’ on the title pages, and in the books’ acknowledgements.

Click on one of the titles, scroll past the summaries and blurbed praise from famous friends including Howard Stern, Al Gore and Lance Armstrong, and appended to the bottom is a new list of “additional notes” containing links to material that is “quoted,” “adapted” or “adopted” in his text.

New issues would be out “as soon as possible,” a Simon & Schuster spokesperson said, though no date is available yet.

Examples of duplicate copy in books by Dr. David Agus With the help of a plagiarism detection program called iThenticate, The Times found more than 120 passages in Dr. David Agus’ three published books that bear a striking resemblance to earlier works. "The End of Illness," 2012 Page 96 But strangely, the number of human genes seems to be less than a factor of two greater than that of many much simpler organisms, such as the roundworm and the fruit fly. New World Encyclopedia, 2009 From the entry about the human genome Surprisingly, the number of human genes seems to be less than a factor of two greater than that of many much simpler organisms, such as the roundworm and the fruit fly. "The End of Illness," 2012 Page 118 When psychiatrists set out to prescribe an antidepressant, they have no clinically proven way of knowing which one to choose. Any given antidepressant tends to help only about a third of patients; the other two-thirds end up doing the prescription shuffle, trying one drug, then another, then a third or fourth in hopes of finally hitting on a treatment that works. Newsweek, 2010 From "GeneSightRx, CYP450, and Antidepressants" [W]hen they [psychiatrists] set out to prescribe an antidepressant, they have no clinically proven way of knowing which one to choose. Any given antidepressant tends to help only about a third of patients; the other two-thirds end up doing the prescription shuffle, trying one drug, then another, then a third or fourth in hopes of finally hitting on a treatment that works. "The End of Illness," 2012 Page 141 Your body has a huge capacity to make vitamin D at any age from UVB sources. While aging does decreases [sic] levels of the provitamin D molecule responsible for making vitamin D in the skin, your body still has enough ingredients to make adequate vitamin D with adequate amounts of sunshine even when you are ninety years old. Dr. Michael F. Holick, 2010 From Holick's book "The Vitamin D Solution" Your body has a huge capacity to make vitamin D at any age. While aging does decrease levels of the provitamin D molecule responsible for making vitamin D in the skin, your body still has enough ingredients to make adequate vitamin D with adequate amounts of sunshine, even when you are ninety years old. "The End of Illness," 2012 Page 162 Consider that a typical multivitamin contains ten to twenty-five isolated nutrients, but fruits and vegetables have hundreds of active compounds with a long list of health properties. The vitamin C in a multivitamin is likely just not as effective as the vitamin C in a citrus fruit, where it’s also surrounded by fiber and flavonoids and carotenoids (compounds found in plants that may have protective health benefits when consumed). The combined result of these nutrients working together is what really keeps you healthy. Prevention, 2011 From the article "Do Women Really Need Multivitamins?" A typical multi contains 10 to 25 isolated nutrients, but fruits and vegetables have hundreds of active compounds with a long list of health properties. “The vitamin C in a multivitamin is likely just not as effective as the vitamin C in a citrus fruit, where it’s also surrounded by fiber and flavonoids and carotenoids. All these nutrients working together is what really keeps you healthy,” explains Dr. [Marian] Neuhouser. "The End of Illness," 2012 Page 192 In addition to nerve signals, the gut also emits hormonal signals that reach the brain directly or through stimulation of the sensory nerves. For example, certain gut hormones can transmit sensations of fullness and hunger. Dannon Probiotics Center, 2010 From the newsletter article "The Brain-Gut Connection" In addition to nerve signals, the gut also emits endocrine signals that reach the brain directly or through stimulation of the sensory nerves. For example, certain gut hormones can transmit sensations of fullness and hunger. "The End of Illness," 2012 Page 217 After returning from military service in World War II, he, along with other scientists and public health officials, became aware of the modern epidemic of coronary heart disease. The cause was unclear, but some evidence led [Jeremiah] Morris and others to suspect that occupation might be a factor. Annals of Epidemiology, 2010 From a commentary titled "A Tribute to Professor Jeremiah Morris: The Man Who Invented the Field of Physical Activity Epidemiology" After returning from military service in World War II, Jerry, along with other scientists and public health officials, became aware of the modern epidemic of coronary heart disease. The cause was unclear, but some evidence led Jerry and others to suspect that occupation might be a factor. "A Short Guide to a Long Life," 2014 Page 28 In addition, during the long haul from farm to fork, fresh fruits and vegetables are exposed to lots of heat and light, which also degrade some nutrients, delicate vitamins such as C and the B vitamin thiamine. What we end up with in our mouths is a nutrient-poor product that may also contain some chemicals that we would like to avoid. Nurtured by Nature, 2012 Blog post titled "Fresh vs Frozen Vegetables" In addition, during the long haul from farm to fork, fresh fruits and vegetables are exposed to lots of heat and light, which also degrade some nutrients, especially delicate vitamins such as C and the B vitamin thiamin. What we end up with in our mouths is a nutrient-poor product that may also contain some degradative products that we would like to avoid. "A Short Guide to a Long Life," 2014 Page 145 The side effects of poor sleep habits are many: hypertension, confusion, memory loss, the inability to acquire new knowledge, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and depression. Ashley Koff and Kathy Kaehler, 2011 From their book "Mom Energy; A Simple Plan to Live Fully Charged " And among the many side effects of poor sleep habits are hypertension, confusion, memory loss, the inability to learn new things, weight gain, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and depression. "The Lucky Years," 2016 Page 121 In recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the number of people with metabolic syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease. Metabolic syndrome is not a disease in itself, but rather a group of risk factors that includes obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. Treehugger, 2015 From the article "Emulsifiers in packaged foods are wreaking havoc with our digestive tracts" In recent decades there has been a significant increase in the number of people with metabolic syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease. Metabolic syndrome is not a disease in itself, but rather a group of risk factors that includes obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. "The Lucky Years," 2016 Page 133 Among obese kids and teens (those in the 95th percentile and higher on the chart), about 42 percent thought they were okay weight-wise, while 57 percent believed they were in the “overweight” category. Younger kids, boys, and children from poorer families were more likely to misperceive their weight. NPR, 2014 From the story "Many Kids Who Are Obese Or Overweight Don't Know It" Among obese kids and teens (those in the 95th percentile and higher on the chart), roughly 42 percent thought they were OK weightwise, while 57 percent thought they were in the “overweight” category. Boys, younger kids and children from poorer families were more likely to misperceive their status. "The Lucky Years." 2016 Page 139 For the record, ribonucleic acid, or RNA, is one of the three major biological macromolecules that are essential for all known forms of life (along with DNA and proteins). The flow of genetic information in a cell is from DNA through RNA to proteins: “DNA makes RNA makes protein.” RNA Society, 2014 Informational page titled "What is RNA?" Ribonucleic acid, or RNA is one of the three major biological macromolecules that are essential for all known forms of life (along with DNA and proteins). A central tenet of molecular biology states that the flow of genetic information in a cell is from DNA through RNA to proteins: “DNA makes RNA makes protein.” "The Lucky Years," 2016 Pages 168-169 Best of all, the drug works in a way that makes it highly unlikely that bacteria will become resistant to it. Moreover, the method developed to make the drug has the potential to lead us to a treasure chest of other natural compounds to fight infections—molecules that were previously beyond our reach because the microbes that produce them could not be grown in the laboratory. New York Times, 2015 From the story "New Antibiotic Stirs Hope Against Resistant Bacteria" Better still, the researchers said, the drug works in a way that makes it very unlikely that bacteria will become resistant to it. And the method developed to produce the drug has the potential to unlock a trove of natural compounds to fight infections and cancer— molecules that were previously beyond scientists’ reach because the microbes that produce them could not be grown in the laboratory. "The Lucky Years," 2016 Page 219 So by reducing cholesterol levels, statins might cause a reduction in available hormones by inadvertently robbing the body of a key building block for those hormones. What’s more, statins might interfere with the process through which prostate tumor cells absorb male hormones. Laboratory tests have shown that statins tend to crowd out hormones, beating them in line to be absorbed by prostate cancer cells. HealthDay, 2015 From the story "Can statins help improve prostate cancer survival?" By reducing cholesterol levels, statins might cause a reduction in available androgens by inadvertently robbing the body of a key building block for those hormones. On the other hand, statins might interfere with the process through which prostate tumor cells absorb male hormones, Harshman said. Laboratory tests have shown that statins tend to crowd out androgens, beating them in line to be absorbed by prostate cancer cells, she said. SHOW MORE SHOW LESS

Loberg is credited as the co-author or collaborator on at least 45 books currently on the market, most published in the last 15 years. Thirteen of those titles are published by Simon & Schuster or its subsidiary imprints, and the company said it would review them “and where appropriate take action.”

Three of those books are by CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta: “World War C,” “Keep Sharp” and “12 Weeks to a Sharper You.”

“Upon learning from the LA Times article of instances of plagiarism involving my collaborator, I immediately began to personally review my own books for any instances of plagiarism, inadequate attribution or other areas of concern,” Gupta said in a statement. “When the review is complete, I will ask my publisher to reissue the books with the corrections. While acknowledging Ms. Loberg’s statement accepting full responsibility, I apologize for my own role in these events and am saddened by the whole situation.”

All of the so-called “Big Five” publishing houses in the U.S. sell books that Loberg worked on, most of them related to health, diet or wellness. Hachette Book Group sells nine, including five co-authored with Dr. David Perlmutter, a celebrity doctor and frequent talk show guest in the 2010s.

His best-known book with Loberg, 2013’s “Grain Brain: The Surprising Truth About Wheat, Carbs, and Sugar — Your Brain’s Silent Killers,” has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide, according to its publisher Little, Brown Spark, a Hachette imprint. Perlmutter did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Hachette said the company has no projects planned with Loberg but would not comment on whether it will examine its existing titles for plagiarism. Both Penguin Random House, which sells 15 Loberg titles, and HarperCollins, which sells four, said they have begun reviewing the books she worked on.

As for Agus’ books, plagiarism experts told The Times that Loberg’s admission does not absolve the doctor.

“If your name is on the cover, you take full responsibility for what is on the inside,” said Debora Weber-Wulff, a professor of media and computer science at the University of Applied Sciences HTW in Berlin who specializes in detecting plagiarism.

If your name is on the cover, you take full responsibility for what is on the inside. — Plagiarism expert Debora Weber-Wulff

The Times shared passages from Agus’ books with Weber-Wulff and two other experts. All stated that the material they reviewed met the definition of plagiarism.

“If a student submitted academic work like this, it may be considered unduly derivative or referred for an investigation into academic misconduct,” said Thomas Lancaster, a computer scientist at Imperial College London who researches academic integrity and plagiarism.

Jonathan Bailey, owner of the copyright and plagiarism consultancy CopyByte in New Orleans, added that Loberg’s willingness to take the blame does not eliminate her collaborators’ responsibility for books they claimed to author with her help.

“The person who puts their name on the book ultimately has full responsibility for what is inside it,” Bailey said. “They are the ones taking credit for the book and, as such, they also receive the blame.”

The multiple instances of misappropriated material in Agus’ books will make for more work than simply adding footnotes and “according to” credits.

Simon & Schuster’s marketing copy positions Agus as a “pioneering cancer doctor” and his books as “international sensations.” His first three titles have sold more than 370,000 copies in various formats, according to NPD BookScan.

Yet some of what those books present as the original insights of a celebrated clinician-researcher are the words of other scientists.

Dr. David B. Agus (Randy Shropshire)

“The findings lend further credence to the possibility of harm associated with increased use of supplements, including increased rates of cancer and death from cardiovascular problems,” Agus wrote on page 170 of 2012’s “The End of Illness” about a 2007 study on vitamin use and prostate cancer. “The study adds to the growing evidence that questions the beneficial value of antioxidant vitamin pills in generally well-nourished populations and underscores the possibility that antioxidant supplements could have unintended, and even negative, consequences for our health.”

The passage closely mirrors one in an article about the same study that appeared in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute five years before Agus’ book was published.

“The findings lend further credence to the possibility of harm associated with increased use of supplements, including increased rates of cancer and cardiovascular mortality,” physician-researchers Goran Bjelakovic and Christian Gluud wrote. The study’s findings “add to the growing evidence that questions the beneficial value of antioxidant vitamin pills in generally well-nourished populations and underscore the possibility that antioxidant supplements could have unintended consequences for our health.”

The passage is one of several from Bjelakovic and Gluud’s article that appears in virtually identical form in “The End of Illness.” Neither author nor their article are mentioned in the book or its bibliography.

On page 62 of “The End of Illness,” Agus introduces a 2010 study on aspirin and cancer prevention that was published in the medical journal Lancet. The book goes on to repeat, nearly verbatim, the entirety of a 373-word article published by Gizmodo in 2010.

That article quoted Dr. Peter Rothwell, a neurologist and stroke researcher at the University of Oxford who led the aspirin study.

“[P]revious guidelines have rightly cautioned that in healthy middle-aged people, the small risk of bleeding on aspirin partly offsets the benefit from prevention of strokes and heart attacks,” Rothwell told Gizmodo. “But the reductions in deaths due to several common cancers will now alter this balance for many people.”

The Lancet study is listed in the bibliography of “The End of Illness,” but neither Rothwell nor the Gizmodo article is mentioned in the text. Instead, Rothwell’s sentences appear as Agus’ own assessment.

“Prior guidelines have rightly cautioned that in healthy middle-aged people, the small risk of bleeding on aspirin partly offsets the benefit from prevention of strokes and heart attacks,” Agus’ text reads. “But the reductions in deaths due to several common cancers may now shift this balance for millions.”

A 2015 article on precision medicine in the Journal of the American Medical Assn. quoted physicians whose observations turned up a year later in “The Lucky Years” as Agus’ own.

“Precision medicine implies that ‘if you know somebody’s genes, you’ll be able to fit the treatment to them, which is reductionist,’” Dr. Zackary Berger, an internist and epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told an interviewer.

“[T]herein lies the main challenge of precision medicine: it implies that if you know your genome, you can fit treatments to it. But that’s a reductionist view,” reads page 114 of “The Lucky Years.”

“We see 16,000 new patients a year. We want to turn them into a giant cohort study, like the Framingham Study,” Dr. Barrett Rollins of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is quoted as saying. “Breast cancer patients with a mutation in gene X: do they live longer? do they live shorter?”

“These large-scale studies,” Agus writes of the cancer center’s efforts, “should help us learn the answers to questions like: Do cancer patients with a variation in gene X live longer or shorter?”

Neither Berger nor Rollins is mentioned in the book. Agus’ use of their quotes — in addition to a long paragraph on the cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco that echoes a portion of the article — “fits the definition of plagiarism,” said Rollins, an oncologist who is also Dana-Farber’s research integrity officer.

From the looks of things, even a basic plagiarism check would have spotted these issues. — Jonathan Bailey, owner of the copyright and plagiarism consultancy CopyByte

When it published 2014’s “A Short Guide to a Long Life,” Simon & Schuster claimed that Agus “turned his research into a practical and concise illustrated handbook for everyday living.” Yet some of the advice in the 208-page volume bears a striking resemblance to information originally published elsewhere.

Several sentences about nutrition on page 28 appeared word for word on a blog called “Nurtured by Nature” in 2012. A passage on the importance of sleep on page 145 closely parallels a paragraph in a 2010 study on sleep disorders.

And three continuous pages of personal healthcare tips appear to have been copied and pasted with only minimal changes from a 2013 list originally posted on the Testicular Cancer Awareness Research Education website.

“From the looks of things, even a basic plagiarism check would have spotted these issues,” Bailey said.

Before his close friend Larry Ellison tapped him in 2016 to be the founding director and CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC in West Los Angeles, Agus was a prostate cancer specialist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and then at USC. His research has received millions of dollars in funding from the National Institutes of Health.

The Ellison Institute and USC formally separated in May 2021, the university said, though Agus remains on the USC faculty.

“The university takes allegations of plagiarism very seriously and has processes in place to review such matters,” USC’s Keck School of Medicine said in a statement. “We are unable to comment further at this time given the confidential nature of personnel matters.”

A representative of CBS News, where Agus serves as a medical contributor, said no segments with him are planned at this time and that his “situation is under review” following the plagiarism allegations.

Ellison Institute President Lisa Flashner issued a statement of support for Agus, saying he brought the situation to his colleagues’ attention immediately.

“We appreciate and support his efforts to address the matter,” she said in a statement. “His leadership has allowed the Institute to do incredible work to the highest standards, and we continue to focus on working together to improve patient care and treatment.”

