Advertisement
Science & Medicine

A big, gleaming ‘super blue moon’ will rise Wednesday night. Here’s how to see it

A reddish moon is seen behind two flags against a black sky.
A “super blue blood moon” is seen behind the U.S. and California flags at Santa Monica Beach in 2018.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

What’s rarer than a blue moon? A super blue moon!

The astronomical phenomenon, in which the second full moon of the calendar month reaches its full moon phase at its closest point to Earth, is set to arrive Wednesday night.

According to NASA, a blue moon is when there is more than one full moon in a month or more than three full moons in a season. They occur roughly every two to three years.

The supermoon, meanwhile, is when the moon’s full phase occurs when it reaches the perigee of its orbit, or the shortest distance between the moon and Earth. The proximity means the moon appears about 14% larger than it does during it apogee, when it is farthest from Earth.

Advertisement

Pasadena, CA - July 27: EELS moves around obstacles as engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory test the explorer in the Mars Yard on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Pasadena, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Science & Medicine

How might JPL look for life on watery worlds? With the help of this slithering robot

The people who designed rovers to explore Mars are developing a slithering robot to search for signs of life in watery environments, such as the moon Enceladus.

Aug. 24, 2023

NASA reports that about a quarter of full moons qualify as “supermoons,” but only 3% of full moons are blue moons. There can be a gap of as many as 20 years between occurrences of super blue moons, and the next super blue moon after Wednesday’s is not expected until 2037.

An optimal time to view a full moon is just after sunset when it is on the horizon and takes on a deep orange color, astronomer Tom Kerss told Forbes. The super blue moon should be at its brightest for West Coast viewers at 7:36 p.m. Pacific time. The planet Saturn will also be visible near the moon, to the upper right, before appearing to move clockwise around it.

NASA has more tips on how to view the super blue moon.

Science & Medicine
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement