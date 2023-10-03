3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds

The Nobel Prizes were created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The 2023 Nobel Prize in physics was awarded Tuesday to three scientists who look at electrons in atoms during the tiniest of split seconds.

Sharing the prize are Pierre Agostini, emeritus professor at Ohio State University; Ferenc Krausz of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich in Germany; and Anne L’Huillier of Lund University in Sweden.

The trio worked on ways to generate attosecond pulses, split-second flashes of light, that can be used to study the way electrons move or change energy. An attosecond is one-billionth of one-billionth of a second.

At the moment, this science is about understanding our universe rather than practical applications, but the hope is that it will eventually lead to better electronics and disease diagnosis.

“Attosecond science allows us to address fundamental questions such as the time scale of the photoelectric effect for which ... Albert Einstein received the Nobel Prize in physics in 1921,” said Eva Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.

L’Huillier was in the middle of teaching a class when the phone call notifying her of the prize came. “The last half-hour of my lecture was a bit difficult to do,” she said.

The physics prize comes a day after American scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Last year, three scientists jointly won the physics prize for proving that tiny particles could retain a connection with each other even when separated. The phenomenon was once doubted but is now being explored for potential real-world applications such as encrypting information.

The Nobel announcements continue with the chemistry prize Wednesday and the literature prize Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the economics award Oct. 9.

The prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896.

The prize money was raised by 1 million kronor this year because of the plunging value of the Swedish currency.

The laureates are invited to receive their awards at ceremonies on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s death. The prestigious peace prize is handed out in Oslo, according to his wishes, while the other award ceremony is held in Stockholm.