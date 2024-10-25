Simone Biles is the world’s most decorated gymnast, with 11 Olympic medals and 30 world championship medals.

She has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and countless other accolades through the years.

Biles was honored once again this week, but for something that has nothing to do with gymnastics. The athlete considered by many to be her sport’s GOAT says she “couldn’t be more proud.”

Friends of the Children paid tribute to Biles as a “champion for children” at the organization’s 30th anniversary gala Thursday night at Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica. A Friends of the Children national ambassador for five years, Biles was presented a custom gold and sapphire necklace with the organization’s logo in appreciation for her work in helping empower children facing foster care, poverty and other situations.

“To me, it’s an honor and privilege to work so closely with an organization that has the same passion and care for foster care and underprivileged kids,” Biles told The Times in a phone interview before the event. “The kids were super excited — I just saw them outside and that just made my heart melt.”

Born to an alcohol- and drug-addicted mother, Biles and her siblings spent years in foster care. She and her younger sister, Adria, were adopted by their maternal grandfather, Robert Biles, and his wife, Nellie, when Biles was 6. Years later, when Biles was looking to help children with backgrounds similar to hers, her agent found Friends of the Children.

Simone Biles attends the Friends of the Children 30th anniversary gala with her mother, Nellie Biles. (Jason Sean Weiss / BFA for Friends of the Children)

It’s a national nonprofit that provides adult mentors for young people, starting in kindergarten and remaining with them through high school graduation. According to the group’s website, 30% of the children in the program have experienced out-of-home placement and nearly the same percentage of the mentors have also been through foster care.

“I’ve always been passionate about foster care because I know exactly what these kids have gone through and what they go through,” Biles said, adding that the children “just need someone who loves and believes in them. And that’s where it starts. And that’s what [the organization is] doing, providing hope for these kids.”

While Biles’ schedule does not allow her to serve as a mentor right now, she says her role is “to be a voice for the voiceless and just to advocate for these kids and for the organization, put their name out there and grow their chapters.”

Biles also spoke with The Times on a variety topics, including the Friday release of Part 2 of the Netflix documentary “Simone Biles Rising,” the Paris Olympics, her iconic GOAT necklace and whether she will be back in L.A. for the 2028 Olympics.

(The questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity)

You were also out here for the premiere of Part 2 of your documentary. Are you excited for its release?

I’m really excited about it. So many people have come up to me and asked when Part 2 is coming out, so I know the anticipation is there and they’re excited. You know the results, but you don’t know what goes on behind the scenes of a professional athlete, so I’m excited for them to be able to see that part.

Is Part 2 about the Paris Olympics?

Yes, just so they could see it through my perspective and everything that we go through because there are so many outlets that stream the competition, but to have it from our eyes on the floor and a little bit of a close-up look because my coaches were mic’d I think is an incredible experience to share with everyone.

What was it like for you seeing that footage? Was it a different perspective for you as well?

One hundred percent. You know, whenever I’m up there and I’m competing, it’s a lot of stress and then relief and then excitement. But to see the footage played back from our personal lens was amazing and it brought back all the feels and I really got to relive that experience and enjoy it.

Also during the Olympics, you kind of stepped into the political realm a little when you tweeted, “I love my black job.” Was it your intention to get a little political?

Well, I didn’t think it was going to explode the way that it did. I thought it was a joke and I thought it was funny, and I knew people would enjoy it. But obviously with the election coming up, that was not my intention. I was just having fun at the Olympics and everybody turns it into whatever they want to.

Do you have any thoughts on the presidential race?

Right now, I’ll keep that private. I mean, I’m sure my followers know what my beliefs are, and so we’ll keep it at that.

What is it like to be considered the GOAT? It seems like you’ve kind of embraced it, with the necklace, the name of your tour (Gold Over America Tour), etc.

I think it’s just funny to play around with it because the people that say it, love it. And the people that don’t think I’m the GOAT hate it even more. So it’s just funny for me. I don’t care if you don’t think I’m the greatest of all time. I feel like I’ve been pretty humble my whole entire career, so I still think there are amazing gymnasts who have paved the way for us to be able to do what we do.... And I think we’ve paved the way for the younger generations. So I think it’s really exciting and it’s by no means me walking around with my head high. I just don’t care. I think it’s funny and people like the necklace, so it’s like, whatever.

It’s a great necklace. We did a whole story just on the necklace.

Yeah. Everyone loved that. It was amazing. I didn’t think that would blow up the way it did either, but it was fun to do.

You ought to know by now that pretty much everything you do is gonna blow up.

(Laughs) Yeah, I noticed that. I’m aware. I just ignore it.

Is your tour wrapping up soon?

Yes, Nov. 3 in Detroit. We have six more stops. We’re almost there. We’re excited. We’re sad, but everyone really enjoyed it.

Longtime Friends of the Children supporters Christine and Gary Rood present Simone Biles, center, with a custom necklace Thursday in Santa Monica. (Jason Sean Weiss / BFA for Friends of the Children)

Do you have any plans for after the tour ends?

I’m gonna take a break. I’m gonna go support my husband [Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens]. Their season just kind of kicked off a couple weeks ago, so just to be there in person in support is going to be, for me, amazing.

Sorry, but I have to ask — are you going to be back in L.A. in 2028?

Are you?

Me? Ummm ...

(Laughs) See? You never know what can happen in four years. Gotta wait and see.