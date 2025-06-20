“Étoile” Stars Gideon Glick and Luke Kirby Reflect on Canceled Series, Dance Immersion, and Palladino Magic

Actors Gideon Glick and Luke Kirby of the Prime Video series “Étoile” recently discussed the show’s first season with Los Angeles Times moderator Matt Brennan. The Q&A, held on June 11 at the NeueHouse in Hollywood, covered various aspects of the series, which is set in New York City and Paris and follows two ballet companies swapping their star dancers to save their institutions.

Glick and Kirby revealed they learned of the show’s cancellation shortly before Glick received an award for the series. Both actors shared their introduction to the dance world for their roles; Glick, from musical theater, shadowed choreographers, while Kirby, with family ties to dance, took ballet classes, gaining appreciation for the art form’s physicality and dedication.

A significant part of the discussion focused on their collaboration with creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, with whom they previously worked on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Glick likened the Palladinos’ writing to Steven Sondheim, noting, “It is all there and it’s so well constructed and it’s psychologically potent that for an actor it’s pretty much a dream.”

Kirby compared it to Shakespeare, explaining, “You don’t do the text, the text does you ... things are revealed in the writing in the moment.”

Glick, who also worked in the “Étoile” writer’s room, described Amy Sherman-Palladino’s creative bursts as “being struck by lightning,” with dialogue “spitting out almost word for word.” He also shared that his character, Tobias, was specifically written for him, an experience he called “pretty life-changing” that expanded his ambitions to include writing.

The actors also reflected on filming in Paris. Glick, who is hearing impaired, found the French accents challenging but noted, “I did feel a little isolated and I felt it really helped me stay in Tobias’s mind.” Kirby described the experience as “just great to be in Paris,” highlighting the dedication of the French crew and the “rare gift” of working with international talent.

They reminisced about shooting pivotal romantic scenes, with Glick calling it “the most magical day of shooting.” Kirby, recalling his scene, praised his co-star Lou de Laâge: “Lou is exceptional and I was staggered by her, always staggered by her talent.”

Finally, they touched upon the show’s theme of art as a form of “insanity” or “ecstasy.” Glick described the creative process as sometimes “manic,” akin to the Greek word “ecstasis,” meaning “to leave the body.”

Kirby said, “I think it’s a shame if you’ve never been insane ... it’s a great gift to know you have that option.”

They concluded by expressing profound gratitude for the collaborative and enriching experience of making “Étoile,” with Glick stating, “It was one of the greatest artistic experiences of my life. Everybody was extraordinary.” Kirby added, “I think it asserted the whisper that we all have within us. And to listen to the whisper, don’t shut it down.”

