Screeners pile up. Distractions pile on. Next thing you know, it’s time to vote. Let the industry experts at the L.A. Times help you navigate the decision-making process. The Envelope Live is the only resource you need for FYC season. Attend screenings, talks, roundtables and insider events with the industry’s most important players. RSVP for upcoming events here and scroll down for video highlights and recaps of past screenings.

conclave Envelope Live Screening key art.

Producer Tessa Ross, Screenwriter Peter Straughan Discuss “Conclave”

Moderated by Mark Olsen

Date: Dec 6, 2024

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Focus Features

Watch the Q&A

Screening series key art

Documentary “Americans With No Address” Screening; Q&A

Moderated by Robert Abele

Date: Dec. 5, 2024

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Robert Craig Films

Watch the Q&A

Screening series key art

Moderated by Valli Herman

Date: June 12, 2024

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Amazon Prime

Watch the Q&A

Screening series key art

Moderated by Yvonne Villarreal

Date: April 28, 2024

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Paramount+

Watch the Q&A