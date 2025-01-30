Screeners pile up. Distractions pile on. Next thing you know, it’s time to vote. Let the industry experts at the L.A. Times help you navigate the decision-making process. The Envelope Live is the only resource you need for FYC season. Attend screenings, talks, roundtables and insider events with the industry’s most important players. RSVP for upcoming events here and scroll down for video highlights and recaps of past screenings.
The Envelope Newsletter
THREE TIMES A WEEK
Exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
Moderated by Mark Olsen
Date: Dec 6, 2024
Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
Sponsored by Focus Features
Watch the Q&A
Documentary “Americans With No Address” Screening; Q&A
Moderated by Robert Abele
Date: Dec. 5, 2024
Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
Sponsored by Robert Craig Films
Watch the Q&A
Moderated by Valli Herman
Date: June 12, 2024
Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
Sponsored by Amazon Prime
Watch the Q&A
Moderated by Yvonne Villarreal
Date: April 28, 2024
Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
Sponsored by Paramount+
Watch the Q&A