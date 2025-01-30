Advertisement

Those of us who cover entertainment for a living get asked the same question over and over – during meetings and at dinner parties, in texts from friends and on the phone with Mom: “What should I watch?” Screen Gab Live is here to help answer that question. Attend screenings of buzzy new films and TV shows curated by Times staffers and hear how they were made from the actors, directors and showrunners behind them. Our newsletter may be geared to home viewing, but Screen Gab Live is the perfect excuse to get out of the house.

Screen Gab Newsletter

WEEKLY ON FRIDAYS

TV and streaming movie recommendations, expert analysis, exclusive interviews and irreverent discussion of the shows, movies and moments everyone’s talking about.

SUBSCRIBE

UPCOMING EVENTS

on call, a police drama and a free preview from LA Times Screen Gab

RSVP NOW: “On Call” Preview with Showrunner/Co-Creator Tim Walsh, Stars Troian Bellisario & Brandon Larracuente

Join Screen Gab Live on for a free screening of Amazon’s adrenalized police drama set in Long Beach, followed by a live Q&A.

Moderated by Matt Brennan

Date: February 5 at 7 p.m.

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Amazon Studios & LaCroix

RSVP Here

Mythic Quest Screengab

RSVP NOW: “Mythic Quest” Preview with Stars Rob McEllenny and Charlotte Nicdao

Join Screen Gab Live on for a free preview screening of Episode 401 & Episode 402 of the hit series “Mythic Quest,” followed by a live Q&A.

Moderated by Matt Brennan

Date: February 4 at 7 p.m.

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by AppleTV+

RSVP Here

PAST EVENTS

Screening series key art

Billy Crystal Dives into “Before” at Exclusive Screening

Date: Nov. 4, 2024

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by AppleTV+

Watch the Q&A

Screening series key art

Stars Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall on Season 2 of “Colin From Accounts”

Date: Oct. 7, 2024

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Paramount+

Watch the Q&A

Screening series key art

Screen Gab

Live Q&A Event Celebrates Season Two of “Tulsa King”

Date: Sept. 12, 2024

Location: The Culver Theater - 9500 Culver Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Sponsored by Paramount+

Watch the Q&A