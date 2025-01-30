New Documentary “Americans With No Address” Screens at Culver Theater

The Culver Theater hosted a screening of the documentary “Americans With No Address” on December 5, 2024. Moderated by the Los Angeles Times’ Robert Abele, the panel – filmmaker Julia Verdin, narrator William Baldwin, and featured actors Xander Berkeley and Keith Deidrich – discussed their thoughts and experiences during a Q&A.

Julia Verdin, who produced and directed the film, explained how the project began. “We were going to make a film with a script, but Robert Craig said we should go big and make a full documentary. It turned into a life changing experience and we got to really dig deep into the human story of homelessness.”

The documentary team traveled across the country in a vintage tour bus which Verdin joked was “not glamorous.” “We were sleeping in bunk beds and I was afraid I was going to fall out,” she laughed. “We could wake up in a new place every day and focus on a different community.”

Xander Berkeley, one of the featured actors, talked about how the project changed his perspective. “It’s an honor to be a part of something that might ease the suffering of others,” he said. “I found my way as an artist to touch lives on a micro level – get food, listen to stories.”

Baldwin added, “As storytellers we hope our stories touch people,” and emphasized the importance of the artists in bringing attention to homelessness.

Keith Deidrich from the Gathering thanked the team for the collaboration. The film educates the audience about homelessness and inspires action through community engagement.

The film and discussion showed that there is more to homelessness than meets the eye. Verdin said “It’s a gift for a filmmaker to get to explore such great stories and share them.” The screening is a step in challenging the status quo and finding solutions to a big problem.