Billy Crystal Dives Into “Before” and His Storied Career at Exclusive Screening

Fans packed The Culver Theater on November 4 for an evening with Billy Crystal as he screened Apple TV+’s new drama “Before” and sat down for a Q&A with Screen Gab’s Matt Brennan afterward.

As the show’s executive producer and star, Crystal shared behind-the-scenes stories about playing Eli, a child psychiatrist who is grieving and has a mysterious connection to an enigmatic boy, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), and a deeply emotional and suspenseful story.

Crystal explained how the series came to be, giving credit to Sarah Thorp as the key creative force behind it. “Sarah has an amazing ability to write surreal and weird worlds,” Crystal said. “We brought her in, told her the idea and two weeks later she came back and described this world you’re now experiencing. In the middle of her explanation, I stopped her and said, ‘Sarah, stop for a second. I want to play this guy.’ And that’s how I ended up being Eli.”

Thorp’s vision created the show’s narrative, trauma, memory and personal growth. Her ability to write compelling and weird stories is the foundation for “Before.”

Crystal talked about the challenges of mixing drama and comedy in his career. “Comedy is harder. Without a live audience the laughs are delayed – months in TV, seconds in film. Drama is immediate and in “Before,” it’s raw and immersive.”

The project is a departure from Crystal’s comedy roots and is deeply personal. It’s based on family stories passed down via tapes from his grandmother and his fascination with reincarnation after reading “The Search for Bridey Murphy.” “It’s about finding out who you are through unexpected connections,” he said, teasing the series’ exploration of trauma, memory and personal growth.

The veteran actor who’s been in classics, like “When Harry Met Sally,” praised his young co-star Jacobi Jupe. “Jacobi’s instincts are as good as the best actors I’ve worked with. He’s not just a child actor – he’s an equal.”

Crystal also talked about a surreal moment filming a blood-soaked dream sequence and laughed about the “gnarly” practical effects. “I felt like a kid again, rolling around in fake blood, doing my own stunts,” he said with glee.

As the conversation turned to Hollywood’s romantic comedy heyday, Crystal reminisced about the magic of “When Harry Met Sally.” “It worked because it was real – two people finding love organically. We had the perfect script, director and freedom to play and that made it timeless.”

Wrapping up, Crystal left the audience intrigued about “Before”: “It’s not just about helping Noah – it’s about Eli confronting his own demons. Grief and guilt shape us, and that’s where the heart of the story lies.”

