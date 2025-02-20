“On Call” Cast and Creators Reveal the Challenges and Triumphs of a Groundbreaking Series

The talented minds and cast behind the show “On Call” break down the making and meaning of the series after a free screening at The Culver Theater on February 5. The conversation featured co-creators and executive producers Elliot Wolf and Tim Walsh, along with cast members Eriq La Salle, Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente and Lori Loughlin. The event was led by Matt Brennan, Deputy Editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times, giving fans an inside scoop on the show’s unique format and the character-driven storytelling that sets it apart from typical police drama.

Elliot Wolf, co-creator and executive producer of “On Call,” talked about how the show breaks away from traditional hour-long police dramas by going for a 30-minute format. This decision pays tribute to the quick-paced procedural shows of the ‘50s and ‘60s but has been updated for today’s audience, who prefer shorter, punchier stories. Wolf, along with his co-creator Tim Walsh, focused on making each episode tight and engaging, zeroing in on the most exciting moments without the typical TV show filler.

“We didn’t want any rules. How we broke the episodes was traditionally how you break episodes. It’s just what is the most exciting way into the show and what is the most exciting way to end the show, and that’s really kind of what our North Star was.,” said Walsh.

Advertisement

The panel also delved into the real-life research that helped shape “On Call.” The team went on ride-alongs with law enforcement and spent time learning about the daily realities officers face. Eriq LaSalle, who not only acted in the series, but also directed the first two episodes, emphasized how important it was to capture the gritty realism of police work. They used body cams and dash cams to put viewers right in the middle of the action.

“The goal was literally to let the audience experience what we experienced. It was a matter of how much body cam footage to get you into that fly-on-the-wall type sensation,” said LaSalle, who plays ‘Sergeant Lasman.’

The cast shared their personal experiences preparing for their roles and how they spent time with real officers to get a deep understanding of law enforcement beyond just the badge. The actors praised the show for focusing on character development and allowing them to portray officers dealing with both personal and professional challenges.

Advertisement

While there’s no official word yet on a second season, the creators and cast are eager to dive deeper into the characters backstories and relationships in future episodes. They’re excited about exploring more of what makes these characters tick, creating even more thought-provoking and emotional stories.

