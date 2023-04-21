Here Are 4 Easy Hikes For Seniors In Southern California

It’s finally spring, and more importantly, it’s finally beautiful out after a very, very (seriously) wet winter. It’s a great time to enjoy the copious amount of trails in SoCal, but which ones are perfect for active folks of all ages? Here are four easy hikes that are big on beauty and low on knee pain.

Paradise Falls

This easy three-mile hike in Thousand Oaks features a cascading 40-foot waterfall, a rarity in Southern California. Even better, it features only 300 feet of elevation gain, so it’s low pain and no strain to take it in. Best of all? After a record rainy season, the falls (which are partially fed by street runoff) will be more majestic than ever.

Trailhead: 928 W. Avenida De Los Arboles, Wildwood Regional Park, Thousand Oaks 91360

Redwood Grove @ Carbon Canyon Regional Park

Want to enjoy the majesty of California’s redwoods but stay close to home? The largest Southern California grove of the trees is in Brea, and hiking there is a quick and easy 1.1 miles on an almost-flat 50 feet of elevation gain. In the grove, 200 coastal redwood trees are maintained beautifully by park staff.

Trailhead: 4442 Carbon Canyon Rd., Brea 92823

Fern Dell Nature Trail at Griffith Park

Another trail perfect for a warm day, the unique Fern Dell region of expansive Griffith Park features lots of shade, wooden bridges over a meandering stream, and plenty of wildlife watching on an all-flat walking path. Adventurous visitors can even make the trek from here all the way to the Griffith Park observatory, Mt. Hollywood or any other park destinations. Stop at the Trails cafe post-hike for coffee, conversation and a well-deserved slice of pie. Trailhead: Fern Dell Dr. (@Los Feliz Blvd.) Los Angeles 90027

Point Dume State Beach

It wouldn’t be Southern California without a classic beach hike, and Malibu’s Point Dume is among the most picturesque (and, as a bonus, strain-free). The Point Dume Cove Trail winds atop the formation, offering expansive views and a well-marked trail over two easy miles. Then, you can make your way to either Little Dume Beach or

Zuma Beach to dip a toe or walk along the surf at sunset.

Trailhead: Cliffside Dr. and Birdview Ave., Malibu 90265

-Alan LaGuardia