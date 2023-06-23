About L.A. Times Short Docs

L.A. Short Docs celebrates filmmaking with a West Coast perspective. We seek bold voices who break with convention. We present undiscovered stories that challenge, move and inspire audiences.

L.A. Times Studios aims to showcase diverse, acclaimed and emerging filmmakers and to start conversations around the films we program. We host live and virtual events with filmmakers in venues across Los Angeles and online to engage audiences. Follow us on Instagram and watch the films at latimes.com/shortdocs.

Please submit short documentary pitches through this form.