In With the New

There are so many advantages to living in Southern California – beautiful weather, fascinating culture, the beach – that it’s sometimes easy to forget the myriad entertainment options we have right at our fingertips and in our own backyards. While casinos dot SoCal, it takes a special alignment of thrilling gaming and resort features to create a true getaway destination.

Thankfully, San Manuel Casino, the venerable tribal gaming location an hour outside of central L.A., features a bit of it all. At once both familiarly nearby and feeling a world away, the property hugs the San Bernardino National Forest in the foothill community of Highland. As guests climb out of the San Gabriel Valley and approach the manicured grounds, a quick glance to the left will reveal something breathtaking – a new hotel tower rising 17 floors and creating a new grand entrance to the property. It’s no wonder that Forbes Travel Guide has named it one of its “35 most-anticipated hotel openings” for 2021.

These new accommodations are the centerpiece of a multi-year expansion that will make the resort the premier gaming and entertainment destination in Southern California. From luxury rooms with sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and the valley to elevated pool and spa experiences, San Manuel Casino will offer an inclusive getaway rivaling any top-name Nevada destination, all at a fraction of the distance. For busy area residents who don’t have time to slog through an airport or drive five-plus hours and would rather spend more of their getaway relaxing and enjoying themselves in safety and luxury, the San Manuel can create lifelong memories out of an easy weekend sojourn.

Poolside cabanas and Vegas-style amenities await at the new San Manuel pool complex. (Courtesy of San Manuel Casino)

The hotel tower, including its pool and rooftop lounge, is slated to open later this year and is phase two of a three-part master plan. The timeline includes a massive casino upgrade with new dining options and retail shops, which opened this summer, and an expansion of San Manuel’s entertainment venue (scheduled to open mid-2022).

The expansion comes on the tail of a challenging year for the San Manuel Band of Mission Indian tribal members, as they faced restrictions, a decline in travel and property visits, and the general unease that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. With the expansion will come 2,000 new job opportunities for the tribe and the surrounding community, something the tribal leadership says is imperative as the area rebuilds after the pandemic. “This endeavor advances the continued development of our tribal government and economy, and as importantly, creates permanent jobs and opportunities for the region - which is our home,” said Ken Ramirez, chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

The hotel, the first accommodations the casino has offered on-site, adds 429 luxurious rooms and high-end suites to the popular destination. As a gateway to the soaring mountains that feature the popular communities of Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear, a stay at San Manuel can offer a jumping-off point to a region of incredible biodiversity and natural beauty unmatched in Southern California.

Of course, if you’re looking to simply relax and luxuriate, San Manuel’s expansion will offer that as well. With an elevated pool experience (including private cabanas and its own bar) and a full-service spa, you’ll feel much further away from it all than the drive time suggests. Combine this with casual and high-end dining and high-limit, private gaming, and you have an inclusive stay neatly bundled on the property grounds.

Some features, including an expanded gaming area and new restaurants, are already open and waiting for your next visit. (Courtesy San Manuel Casino)

This master plan adds beauty upon beauty and tops luxury on luxury – San Manuel Casino is already atop many lists for the best entertainment gaming destinations in the region. In its over 35 years, the casino has welcomed millions of guests through its doors. Inside, they’ve found Vegas-style gaming, over 5,000 slots, high-limit lounges, delectable dining and top-tier entertainment.

A generation of Southern Californians has grown up with San Manuel – now, the resort is ready to grow as well, welcoming friends, old and new.