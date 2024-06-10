An Innovative Option for Knee OA Pain Relief

Andrew I. Spitzer, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA

For those who seek an active lifestyle, Los Angeles has much to offer. Between the beaches, hiking or walking trails, and endless entertainment, there is no shortage of recreational options to enjoy. However, for the 1.3 million adults in Los Angeles County living with arthritis , pain can hold them back from the activities they love.

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most common forms of osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint condition that gradually wears down the cartilage between the joints, causing pain and stiffness. Though common, the effects of knee OA can have serious implications for those living with the condition. In a recent survey , many patients reported that knee OA has negatively impacted their lives, with 54% sharing their overall health and fitness was affected. In fact, about 74% said that knee OA affected their ability to exercise and climb stairs. Further, some patients said that the physical symptoms have even taken a toll on their mental health, as 9 in 10 patients have missed out on social events, and nearly half say that their ability to sleep is negatively affected.

Unfortunately, while all knee OA patients surveyed tried some form of treatment, 97% said their daily lives were still negatively impacted by the condition . Traditional treatment methods, including over-the-counter medications, icing, and conventional steroid injections, often fall short of providing lasting relief. This gap in effective treatment underscores the need for a more robust solution, one that addresses pain relief over an extended period without frequent interventions.

One option that addresses the need for lasting relief is ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension). This is a unique, single injection and is the first FDA-approved treatment for knee OA to use extended-release microsphere technology, offering a novel approach to pain management. Unlike standard treatments, ZILRETTA delivers pain relief that is sustained for up to three months, allowing patients to enjoy a full season of relief. Patients typically begin to experience the benefits of ZILRETTA injection after just four days. In my practice, ZILRETTA has also been impactful for patients who may not be candidates for surgery or may want to delay a knee replacement for various reasons.

As a healthcare provider, my goal is to offer pain management solutions that provide patients with long-lasting relief, and ZILRETTA has proven to be a valuable tool in achieving this goal. It is exciting to hear patient testimonials that mirror what we see in the clinical data. Usually after the first injection, patients tell me they are pleased with the near-immediate and long-lasting pain relief. They report not only a significant reduction in pain but also an ability to engage in daily activities and hobbies that were previously hindered by their pain. My practice also hears from physical therapists working with our patients who tell us that because patients are experiencing less knee pain, they can work toward other goals with gentle training and conditioning.

Hearing such testimonials is incredibly encouraging and highlights the importance of patients creating an open dialogue with their healthcare provider to find the best option to manage their pain. Delaying treatment and not having these important conversations surrounding a pain management plan can have a negative impact on overall health and quality of life, and hinder patients from living their lives to the fullest. If you or someone you know with knee OA pain has already tried typical treatments without successful relief, ask your doctor about effective, non-opioid options, such as ZILRETTA, that provide extended relief from knee OA pain.

This article is sponsored by Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

*Dr. Spitzer is a consultant of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. This is based on Dr. Spitzer’s experiences. Individual patient experiences may vary.

Indication

ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) is an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain. The benefits and risks of repeat injections have not been demonstrated.

You should not receive a ZILRETTA injection if you are allergic to corticosteroids, triamcinolone acetonide, or any other component of the product.

Important Safety Information

Possible side effects:



Rare serious allergic reactions

Effects in the injected knee such as infection (with pain, swelling and restricted motion) or joint damage

Increased chance of getting an infection, and a decreased ability to fight an infection

Effects on hormone production. These effects can be reversible

Elevated blood pressure, sodium and water retention, and potassium loss

Intestinal perforation if you have certain gastrointestinal disorders

Weakening of bones

Changes in behavior or mood disturbances

Increased pressure inside the eye

In multiple clinical trials, the most common side effects seen in people taking ZILRETTA were joint pain, headache, joint swelling, back pain, sore throat and runny nose, upper respiratory tract infection, and bruising.

Tell your doctor about all of the medications you are taking (including both prescription and over-the-counter medicines) and about any medical conditions, especially if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, ulcers, diverticulitis or other gastrointestinal disorders, kidney problems, diabetes, glaucoma, behavior or mood disorders, and/or infections.

Contact your doctor if you develop a fever or other signs of infection, have an increase in pain along with swelling of the injected knee, restriction of joint motion, or a general feeling of discomfort. Contact your doctor immediately if you are exposed to chicken pox or measles, or for any new or worsening changes in behavior or mood.

These are not all of the possible side effects with ZILRETTA or corticosteroid medications. Please see the full Prescribing Information at ZILRETTALabel.com/PI.pdf . Always contact your doctor if you have questions or experience any side effects.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-844-353-9466 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch .

