Creating Smiles And Changing Lives Is All In A Day’s Work For Dr. E And Implants 4 Life

Dr. Sean Ebrahimian

Dr. Sean Ebrahimian - better known to his patients as Dr. E - is the founder and owner of Implants 4 Life. Dr. E and Implants 4 Life are leading providers of the “All-on-4” full mouth replacement procedure with dental implants for patients of all ages and backgrounds across Southern California. We asked Dr. E about how the All-on-4 procedure provides patients with a new and permanent smile, and why it’s important to him to help people reclaim their lifestyles, while ending dental pain and embarrassment.

Q: Before we get into the details about Implants 4 Life’s incredible All-on-4 procedure, what are some common reasons people need dental implants?

The main reasons people need dental implants are missing, broken or damaged teeth that limits their ability to eat and causes severe pain. That pain can even lead to unhealthy lifestyle choices by limiting the types of foods people can eat. Healthy diets include hard fruits, nuts, red meat and so much more - foods that can’t be eaten when someone is experiencing severe tooth and jaw pain.

Another reason - and this one is heartbreaking - is the feeling of embarrassment. People are ashamed to smile, laugh or even be in photos because of unsightly teeth. For my team and I, it’s an honor to restore a patient’s health, lifestyle and confidence with a new smile provided by dental implants.

Q: You were an early adopter of the All-on-4 dental implant solution. why is it superior to other options available?

I became an early adopter of All-on-4 implants because they offer so many benefits to patients. Unlike dentures, All-on-4 implants are fixed in place, so there’s no slipping or bonding glue needed. Since they replace all the upper or lower teeth on a single arch, they’re stronger and don’t present the same risks of breaking like single implants can. Most importantly, All-on-4 dental implants are permanent. My patients leave our office with what we like to call their “new forever smile.”

Q: Speaking of your office, are you able to complete the entire implant procedure right there in a single location?

Yes, we complete all parts of the dental implant process in our offices, and we take a lot of pride in that. Any medical procedure can be stressful, so we do everything in our power to make it easier on our patients, including offering all-under-one-roof service.

Our staff is also highly trained to provide individualized, gentle, and compassionate care to everyone who walks through our door - from the initial free consultation to follow-up visits after a patient gets their new forever smile.

Q: What goes into creating an individualized care plan to meet each patient’s unique dental implant needs?

Every patient at Implants 4 Life starts with a consultation. We work to understand exactly what the patient’s needs are, both functionally and aesthetically. Then, we use the latest technology to accurately scan their mouth, teeth, and jaw, creating a photo-realistic image. After that, our Zirkonzahn CAD/CAM system creates personalized dental restorations that ensure a perfect fit and successful results. We even take the time to color match the patient’s new teeth to the exact shade they want, so they leave feeling like a million bucks.

Q: What is something many people misunderstand about dental implants, specifically All-on-4 dental implants?

On day one of your treatment plan, you get new teeth. That’s right. Your first appointment after the initial consultation sends you home with a new set of teeth that will immediately change your life for the better. Then, by the end of the entire process, you’ll have a smile that is permanent, healthy, and completely natural looking. No one will ever know you have implants. In fact, you might even forget because you care for them just like normal teeth - with brushing and regular dentist check-ups.

The hardest part of the process is the first step - coming in for a consultation. After that, you’ll wish you had done it sooner. You’ll love our staff, you’ll love our office, and with your new forever smile, you’ll love getting your old life back.

Give us a call or come see us in person. It’s the perfect time as we head into the holiday season. With your new forever smile, you’ll be able to enjoy the foods you’ve been missing, and you’ll look forward to being in family photos. It will make the end of the year a truly joyous time.