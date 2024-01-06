Looking Ahead to 2024 - Sports

In sports, there is no offseason. Deputy sports editor Ed Guzman and Sports columnist Bill Plaschke break down what it means for the Dodgers to spend over $1 billion to acquire Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the pressure to win a World Series that comes with it.



The Dodgers aren’t the only story that will shape 2024. What does the future hold for an aging LeBron James? The Clippers will open a new home in Inglewood, and keep an eye on the UCLA women’s basketball team, which Plaschke believes is the best team in the country.