Angels' Albert Pujols has shown progress in spring training since his surgery

The Angels will let Pujols’ health and performance dictate his workload in his 19th major league season. It’s likely he and first baseman Justin Bour, whom the Angels signed in December in part to add a left-handed bat and to provide backup at first base if Pujols couldn’t play there, will share duties at the start. Adjustments to both Pujols and Bour’s playing time will need to be made when two-way player Shohei Ohtani rejoins the lineup as the Angels’ designated hitter, which is expected to be in May.