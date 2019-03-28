Andrew Heaney suffers setback with elbow injury, will undergo reevaluation Monday

While the rest of the opening day rotation succumbed to in-season injuries last season, Heaney was the Angels’ lone constant. Heaney, who had elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2016, shook his injury quickly enough to make 30 starts and lead the staff with 180 innings, the most in his career. In his comeback season, Heaney threw his first complete game in a shutout of the Kansas City Royals on June 5 and threw at least 100 pitches in eight outings.