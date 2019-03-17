Andrew Heaney’s elbow injury will keep him off Angels’ opening day roster

Pitcher Andrew Heaney will not be on the Angels’ opening day roster, manager Brad Ausmus announced Sunday.
Heaney is recovering from elbow inflammation, and Ausmus said he would not be fully healthy by the season’s start and will be on the injured list for opening day. Heaney missed time last season with elbow inflammation, and Ausmus announced Wednesday that the injury had resurfaced during spring training.
“It sucks,” Heaney said Wednesday. “I’m frustrated, but it’s something we have to take care of now."
Ausmus said Heaney would do light throwing Sunday for the first time since his last spring training outing. Before the injury, Heaney had a 10.80 ERA in 1.2 innings during spring training.
Ausmus said he is not prepared to say who the opening day starter will be, or which pitchers will be part of the starting rotation. But Ausmus is encouraged, at least, that Heaney is able to throw lightly.
“Hopefully it won’t be too long,” Ausmus said Sunday of Heaney’s injury. “But yeah, he won’t be ready for opening day.”