Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney's elbow injury isn't expected to keep him out long

The Angels found out Monday evening that left-hander Andrew Heaney’s latest elbow injury may not need more than two weeks to heal.
A CT scan revealed that Heaney’s elbow had undergone normal “chronic changes.” There was no concern about structural damage to his ligaments.
Heaney will receive a cortisone injection to help alleviate the inflammation in his elbow. He is expected to resume his throwing program in seven to 10 days.
Heaney missed time on the mound this spring because of left elbow inflammation. He was scratched from a start March 3 but allowed to continue throwing when an MRI exam revealed no damage. About 10 days later, after starting only his second Cactus League game of the year, Heaney was shut down from throwing altogether. His elbow had flared up, and the discomfort was enough to raise a red flag.
Heaney threw 20 pitches off the mound last week at Angel Stadium, his first bullpen session since the mid-March setback. He reported discomfort in his elbow afterward, prompting the Angels to stop him from throwing until he could receive an examination this week.