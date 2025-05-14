Angels’ Ben Joyce undergoes shoulder surgery, will miss rest of season

Hard-throwing reliever Ben Joyce will miss the rest of the Angels’ season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

The Angels announced the setback Wednesday for Joyce, who went on the injured list a month ago with inflammation in his throwing shoulder.

The team declined to provide any specifics about the nature of the latest injury and surgery for the 6-foot-5 Joyce, who can throw a 105-mph fastball when healthy.

Joyce is in his third season with the Angels after making his major league debut two years ago. After being limited by injuries in 2023, he made 31 appearances for Los Angeles last season, posting a 2.08 ERA and showing promise as a setup man and eventual closer.

He also threw a 105.5-mph fastball last September against the Dodgers’ Tommy Edman. The pitch was the third-fastest recorded in the majors since 2008.

But Joyce went on the injured list a week after throwing that pitch, and he made just five appearances this season before going on the list again after a downtick in his velocity. The Angels transferred him to the 60-day disabled list last week, raising alarms about another major injury setback.

Joyce has made 48 career appearances for the Angels, going 4-1 with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.

Joyce had Tommy John surgery during his college career at Tennessee, but he threw a 105-mph fastball when he returned from injury. He also missed a season of junior college play prior to joining the Volunteers due to a stress fracture in his elbow.

