Albert Pujols upbeat about his health: ‘I’m really excited with where I'm at right now’

Albert Pujols addressed media for the first time this spring in the Angels clubhouse at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Sunday morning, and he didn’t offer much in the way of concrete information about what to expect from his 2019 campaign.
Asked if he could play in early Cactus League games, he said, “I think it’s too soon to talk about it.”
Asked if he could estimate how many games he’ll play in 2019, he said, “Wait until we start playing.”
But when asked to describe how he felt after undergoing left knee surgery and a cleanup procedure on his right elbow late last season, Pujols provided an optimistic view.
"Everything is good,” the 39-year-old said. “I’m really excited with where I'm at right now.”
In previous post-surgery years, Pujols’ offseason routine was limited by physical therapy. Rehab prevented him from properly conditioning his body for spring training.
That didn’t happen this year, Pujols said. He reported to spring training with pitchers and catchers last week a few pounds slimmer. He expects to be available to play, either at first base or as the team’s designated hitter, when the season opens March 28.
Pujols, who has three years and $87 million remaining on his contract, started 70 games at first base last season after being limited by foot injuries to a combined 34 starts in the field in 2016 and 2017.
The Angels, as usual, will let Pujols’ health dictate how productive he can be in his 19th season.
Pujols batted .245 with a .289 on-base percentage and a .411 slugging percentage in 117 games. Limited to fewer than 120 games for the first time since 2013, he matched his career-low in RBI (64) and hit 19 home runs.