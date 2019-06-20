Andrelton Simmons’ return to Angels from injured list delayed after setback

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, known for healing quickly, encountered a minor setback in his rehabilitation from a Grade 3 left ankle sprain.
Simmons had a noticeable limp during his second game with the rookie-level Orem Owlz on Wednesday night, Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday. The Angels chose to send Simmons back to Anaheim to receive treatment instead of having him join the team on the road in St. Louis this weekend, as had been tentatively planned.
Simmons played seven innings Wednesday and four Tuesday. The Angels don’t know what caused the discomfort in Wednesday’s game, but Simmons stole a base after his first plate appearance of the evening.
Simmons isn’t expected to be out for long. He could rejoin the Angels when they begin a homestand Tuesday.
“I texted Simba,” Ausmus said, “and he said he’s fine. … We don’t expect it to be anything long term. We know he can play a game. We wanna make sure he is prepared to play multiple games. That’s more what it’s about.”
Catcher lands on IL
Backup catcher Kevan Smith tweaked his left hand during an at-bat in Tuesday’s game, and the injury worsened to the point he couldn’t hold a bat the next afternoon. Now he’s headed home, where he’ll visit a hand specialist to determine the severity of a left metacarpal strain.
Smith was placed on the injured list Thursday. Dustin Garneau, who was with the team last month while Smith recovered from a concussion, took his roster spot. Veteran reliever Cody Allen, designated for assignment by the Angels last weekend, cleared waivers and was officially released Thursday, making room for Garneau to join the 40-man roster again.
Since returning earlier this month from a concussion that sidelined him for 16 games, Smith has batted six for 19 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs. Primary catcher Jonathan Lucroy, meanwhile, has spent the month of June hitting a mere .143 (six for 42).
Smith might have had a chance to bat his way into more playing time, Ausmus said earlier this week.