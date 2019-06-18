Angels’ Andrelton Simmons could return from ankle sprain this weekend

Rengifo has held his own on defense. He’s consistently made smart plays, like one against Tampa Bay when he let a line drive to shallow right field fall and grabbed the ball on a hop to turn a double play instead of settling for one out. But he could benefit from playing every day in the minor leagues. Before Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, the 22-year-old had only five hits in his last 30 at-bats. He’d also struck out 12 times and drawn one walk, an uncharacteristic ratio for a player whose patience at the plate was key to his rise from Class A to triple A last year.