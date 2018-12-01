Angels decline to offer contracts to pitchers Matt Shoemaker and Blake Parker

Much of what the Angels do in the coming months might hinge on their gauge of American League West Division rivals. The Seattle Mariners, under former Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto, are dismantling their roster and waving a white flag for 2019. The Texas Rangers have a first-time manager and don’t seem to pose a threat. The Houston Astros could be poised to make a run at their third straight division title and are likely to replace Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel, who departed as a free agent, with another potential superstar. The Oakland Athletics won 97 games last year and could prove even more dangerous as their young stars continue to develop.