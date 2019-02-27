Angels start fast in 17-5 win over Athletics in Cactus League play

The Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 17-5 at Hohokam Park on Tuesday. They are 3-2 in Cactus League play.
Angels 17, Athletics 5
AT THE PLATE: Jarrett Parker logged his second extra-base hit in as many games when the left-handed hitter pulled a double into the right field corner that allowed Mike Trout to score from first base in the first inning. … Non-roster invitees Peter Bourjos and Kevan Smith added RBI singles in the fourth inning, helping the Angels take a 5-3 lead. In the same inning, Trout drew a bases-loaded walk. … Bourjos, who is competing with Parker and rookie Michael Hermosillo to be the Angels’ fourth outfielder, hit a solo homer to center field in the sixth inning. … In the Angels’ seven-run eighth inning, top prospect Jo Adell hit a bases-loaded single to left field for his first hit in six at-bats this spring. First baseman Matt Thaiss padded the Angels’ lead with a double, collecting his sixth RBI in his Cactus League game, and Anaheim native Jose Rojas hit a three-run homer. … Roberto Baldoquin, whom the Angels signed to a $4-million contract as an international free agent in 2014, drove in two runs with a ninth-inning triple and scored on the same play when the cut-off throw was airmailed. ... "They hit the crap out of the ball," manager Brad Ausmus said of the minor leaguers who accumulated 10 hits.
ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Andrew Heaney made it to two batters before he was pulled from the second inning of his start. He struggled with his command and threw 38 pitches while allowing three walks and three hits, including two doubles, in one-plus inning of work. “I think every spring what you’re trying to find is your release point,” said Heaney, who was making his first start after leading the Angels staff with 30 of them last year. “What you’re seeing vs. what you’re feeling, what hitters are doing, how they’re reacting. Those things take a little bit of time.” … Hansel Robles faced the minimum numbers of batters and registered a strikeout in his first outing of the spring. … Taylor Cole, who could pitch himself into a role as the Angels’ swing man, faced eight batters in two scoreless innings. … Making his second appearance on the mound for the Angels since his ankle shattered on a fielding mishap last summer, Jake Jewell again retired all three batters he faced.
EXTRA BASES: Thaiss added a second double to his line and is now slugging at 2.000 over seven at-bats. … Two-way player Shohei Ohtani, who will be limited to hitting this season as he recovers from elbow ligament replacement surgery, stood in the batter’s box during some bullpen sessions at the Tempe Diablo Stadium practice fields. It was his first time tracking live pitching in the box since he underwent the offseason procedure. Ohtani also increased his swings off the tee to 35. … Angels hall of fame inductee Bobby Knoop retired from baseball after 53 years in the sport. A Rule 5 draft pick of the Angels in 1963, Knoop played six seasons in Anaheim as a second baseman before moving on to the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. Knoop, 80, managed two seasons in the Angels’ farm system, spent 18 campaigns as a major league coach from 1979 to 1996 and returned for his final stint with the organization as a special assignment infield coach from 2013 to 2018.
UP NEXT: The Angels will travel to Salt River Fields on Wednesday to face the Colorado Rockies at noon PST. Right-hander Trevor Cahill is slated to start the game. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.