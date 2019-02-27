Angels start fast in 17-5 win over Athletics in Cactus League play

ON THE MOUND: Left-hander Andrew Heaney made it to two batters before he was pulled from the second inning of his start. He struggled with his command and threw 38 pitches while allowing three walks and three hits, including two doubles, in one-plus inning of work. “I think every spring what you’re trying to find is your release point,” said Heaney, who was making his first start after leading the Angels staff with 30 of them last year. “What you’re seeing vs. what you’re feeling, what hitters are doing, how they’re reacting. Those things take a little bit of time.” … Hansel Robles faced the minimum numbers of batters and registered a strikeout in his first outing of the spring. … Taylor Cole, who could pitch himself into a role as the Angels’ swing man, faced eight batters in two scoreless innings. … Making his second appearance on the mound for the Angels since his ankle shattered on a fielding mishap last summer, Jake Jewell again retired all three batters he faced.