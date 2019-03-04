Mike Trout, Albert Pujols help power Angels past Athletics 4-1

AT THE PLATE: After he found himself getting jammed at the plate in his first few at-bats of the spring, Mike Trout made a minor adjustment in his swing. Five days and about five at-bats later, Trout scorched a fastball thrown by starter Marco Estrada and watched it sail over the center-field fence in the third inning. “I feel good, seeing the ball really good, putting good swings on the ball,” Trout said. “My first at-bat about three games ago I was getting jammed on a line. Made an adjustment, felt good since then.” … Albert Pujols followed Trout with a home run to left-center field. Neither had hit a home run this spring. Pujols was three for three with two singles, including one that cut across the right side of the diamond and into right field. … Kole Calhoun pulled a double to right field, starting a string of four consecutive extra-base hits for the Angels in the third inning. … In his first at-bat, third baseman Taylor Ward, who is trying to win a spot on the opening-day roster, drove a pitch that just missed going over the left-field fence. He hit a triple to the opposite field in his second at-bat. Ward had utilized both sides of the field pretty equally in the minor leagues until last year, when his home run-to-fly ball rate doubled to a career-high 15.4% and his opposite-field percentage fell to 23.3%, according to FanGraphs. Balancing that ratio isn’t a point of emphasis this spring, though. “Getting to pitches up,” Ward said. “The movements I'm making will help me do that, but that doesn't mean to swing at balls up. … I’m getting to balls a little differently now.”