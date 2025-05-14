Kyle Hendricks runs into trouble early as Angels drop series to Padres

Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during a 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Randy Vásquez pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the San Diego Padres’ 5-1 victory over the Angels on Wednesday night.

Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 13 games with two hits and two walks as the Padres took two of three from the Angels.

Brandon Lockridge added a two-run single in the eighth for San Diego, which has won 10 of 14 to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West.

Advertisement

Taylor Ward homered for the Angels, who have lost 13 of 18.

Vásquez (3-3) produced his third straight solid start in May, striking out five with one walk.

Three Padres relievers combined on three hitless innings after the bullpen blew leads in five of its previous six games. Closer Robert Suarez rebounded from his horrific outing Monday with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Advertisement

Kyle Hendricks (1-5) allowed just five hits over six innings for the Angels, keeping the Padres scoreless after the first.

Ward hit his second homer of the series in the second, following up his dramatic grand slam in the ninth inning of the Angels’ win Monday.

Lockridge matched his RBI total from his first 21 games this season with his bases-loaded single.

Advertisement

Key moment: Luis Arraez and Machado singled before Bogaerts capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a liner into the left field bleachers. Bogaerts has two homers in five games after hitting just one in his first 37 games.

Key stat: Matthew Lugo doubled in the third for the Angels, giving the outfielder four hits — all for extra bases — in his first 11 major league at-bats.

Up next: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.23 ERA) pitches for the Angels in their Freeway Series opener against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine on Friday night.