Power-challenged Angels struggle at the plate in 4-2 loss to Athletics

A bat lay discarded on the grass surrounding the home plate circle at Oakland Coliseum, flung away in outsized celebration by an Athletics batter who could boast about one thing the Angels could not on Saturday night: Center fielder Mark Canha had hit his first home run of the season. The Angels were still waiting for someone in their lineup to hit a ball beyond the warning track for the first time this year.
In fact, the Angels could not brag about much of anything in a 4-2 loss. They failed to score against an Athletics starter for the third game in a row and they weren’t able to do much damage against an Oakland bullpen that imploded Friday night either.
Manager Brad Ausmus had juggled the Angels lineup to account for the left-hander the Athletics started. The shuffling yielded a leadoff walk for Zack Cozart in the first inning and another in the second for Justin Bour, who was dropped to fifth in the order. Both were stranded by Brett Anderson. Peter Bourjos struck out with men on the corners for the second out of the second inning, then David Fletcher flew out to center field to end the threat.
The Angels’ scheme went for naught. Anderson pitched six scoreless, scattered three hits, issued two walks and struck out four batters. He was relieved by J.B. Wendelken, who pitched a perfect seventh and returned for the eighth.
It wasn’t until Fletcher reached first base in the eighth on an error by second baseman Jurickson Profar, who airmailed a throw on a routine play, that the Angels gathered momentum. Cozart smashed a hanging changeup to deep left field for a double that narrowly missed leaving the ballpark. Mike Trout lofted a fly ball to deep right field, allowing Fletcher to score on the sacrifice. Andrelton Simmons knocked a run-scoring single to cut the A’s advantage to 4-2.
Then closer Blake Treinen put out the fire. He gave up a hit, but struck out Bour looking at a pitch that seemed like it came in just outside the strike zone. He got one more out to end the Angels’ threat, then pitched the ninth to get the save for the A’s.
Angels starter Felix Pena, a revelation for the Angels eight months ago, struggled at the end of his outing. He had retired the first eight A’s batters before Josh Phegley looped a weak fly ball into center field for a two-out hit in the third inning. Pena promptly began to lose the thread.
First, he didn’t receive strike calls on a pair of high fastballs that according to Pitch f/X sailed into the top edge of the zone. Robbie Grossman sent the next pitch, a 3-and-1 fastball, to right field for a hit. Then Pena hit Matt Chapman in the front shoulder to load the bases. After a mound visit from pitching coach Doug White, Pena served Stephen Piscotty a 90-mph fastball on the outer edge of the plate that Piscotty shot up the middle for a two-run single.
Pena was removed from the game with two outs in the fourth inning, after giving up a two-run home run to Canha, who tossed his bat as Pena watched the fastball he’d thrown sail 415 feet to left field.
There was one positive to take away from the Angels’ hitting woes: The Angels have punched out so seldom in the early days of the season that their 13 strikeouts ranked among the fewest in baseball.
That development was something Ausmus pointed to after each of the first two games. He was encouraged by the Angels’ approach at the plate, not frustrated by their inability to cash in with runners in scoring position, like when Bour and Trout were left 90 feet from home in separate innings Saturday night.
And the Angels could feel optimistic about this too: Relievers Noe Ramirez threw two scoreless innings, Justin Anderson gave up one hit over 11/3 innings and Luis Garcia pitched a perfect eighth inning. The Angels bullpen hasn’t given up a run in three games.