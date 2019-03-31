Power-challenged Angels struggle at the plate in 4-2 loss to Athletics

Manager Brad Ausmus had juggled the Angels lineup to account for the left-hander the Athletics started. The shuffling yielded a leadoff walk for Zack Cozart in the first inning and another in the second for Justin Bour, who was dropped to fifth in the order. Both were stranded by Brett Anderson. Peter Bourjos struck out with men on the corners for the second out of the second inning, then David Fletcher flew out to center field to end the threat.