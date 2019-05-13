David Fletcher's improvement in outfield boosts his value to Angels

Fletcher reminded the Angels of that uniqueness Sunday. In the Angels’ 5-1 loss at Camden Yards, the Baltimore Orioles loaded the bases with two outs against reliever Luis Garcia in the eighth inning. Rio Ruiz jumped on the first pitch he saw from Garcia — a 96-mph fastball over the heart of the plate — and drilled it to left field. The ball seemed destined to fall and clear the bases. But Fletcher, playing the outfield for only the second time this month, ranged to his right on rain-dampened grass. He splayed his body and made a diving catch for the final out of the inning.