Angels' Mike Trout hits RBI single in 2-1 win over Diamondbacks in Cactus League play

The Angels defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Thursday at Salt River Fields. The Angels are 13-12-4 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: In his first game since signing a 12-year contract to remain in an Angels uniform for life, center fielder Mike Trout poked an outside fastball into right field for an RBI single in the third inning. He was hitless in three other at-bats, two of which ended in strikeouts. … Justin Bour, Albert Pujols and David Fletcher were the only other Angels regulars to get hits. … Catcher Dustin Garneau, a nonroster invitee, collected his seventh RBI of the spring on a line-drive single in the seventh.
ON THE MOUND: Without counting two outings in which he allowed a combined seven earned runs over what amounted to one inning, reliever Noe Ramirez has put together a decent spring training campaign. He reinforced it Thursday as he threw three scoreless innings while scattering two hits and striking out three batters in a start. Ramirez is on the 40-man roster but he entered the spring seemingly on the bubble because he has no minor league options remaining on his contract. The Angels may choose to put him on waivers to clear a roster spot for a different bullpen piece, such as nonroster invitees Dan Jennings or Daniel Hudson. … Ty Buttrey and Justin Anderson each pitched a perfect inning. Cam Bedrosian didn’t allow any runs or hits but issued two walks. All three relievers are expected to open the season in the Angels bullpen.
EXTRA BASES: Shohei Ohtani didn’t stay up to watch the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners play their second game in his native Japan on Wednesday, so Ohtani missed Ichiro Suzuki’s final game. But he said Thursday morning that he had an emotional reaction to the news of Ichiro’s retirement. “I still can’t believe it,” he said through an interpreter.
UP NEXT: A split-squad game against the Chicago White Sox at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday at 1 p.m. and another at the Seattle Mariner’s spring training complex in Peoria at 6:40 p.m. Trevor Cahill will start at home and Dillon Peters will start the road game. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.