Angels' Mike Trout hits RBI single in 2-1 win over Diamondbacks in Cactus League play

ON THE MOUND: Without counting two outings in which he allowed a combined seven earned runs over what amounted to one inning, reliever Noe Ramirez has put together a decent spring training campaign. He reinforced it Thursday as he threw three scoreless innings while scattering two hits and striking out three batters in a start. Ramirez is on the 40-man roster but he entered the spring seemingly on the bubble because he has no minor league options remaining on his contract. The Angels may choose to put him on waivers to clear a roster spot for a different bullpen piece, such as nonroster invitees Dan Jennings or Daniel Hudson. … Ty Buttrey and Justin Anderson each pitched a perfect inning. Cam Bedrosian didn’t allow any runs or hits but issued two walks. All three relievers are expected to open the season in the Angels bullpen.