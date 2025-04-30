Mike Trout injured during Angels’ loss to Mariners

Mike Trout runs to first on a ground out during the third inning. He was hurt on this play while lunging for first base.

J.P. Crawford hit a tie-breaking two-run single in a six-run seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners won their seventh straight series with a 9-3 victory on Wednesday over the Angels and Mike Trout, who left the game with a sore left knee.

The outfielder was lifted for Jo Adell in the fourth after running out a groundout in his previous at-bat. Trout has started all 29 games this season and is batting .179 with nine home runs. In four of the previous five seasons he has played fewer than 100 games.

“When it happened, I knew it was like just a weird one,” Trout said after the game. “But now, after getting treatment and stuff, I should be a little better soon.”

Trout said he’s hopeful it was merely scar tissue breaking up and added that he plans to try to play Thursday.

“I’ll come and see how it feels,” he said. “That’s the plan right now.”

Trout appeared in 29 games last season before tearing his meniscus and missing the remainder of the season.

While the Angels have lost five straight, the Mariners have won four in a row and are 15-3 in their last 18 games.

Emerson Hancock pitched six innings, giving up nine hits and three runs. Casey Legumina (2-0) got the win with a scoreless seventh.

Leo Rivas had three hits and three RBIs and Randy Arozarena hit his fifth homer for Seattle.

Reid Detmers (0-1) relieved Tyler Anderson in the seventh and was charged with five runs without getting an out. Jorge Soler hit his fifth homer.