Freeway Series: Dodgers rally to victory against Angels as players long for season

The Dodgers and Angels have spent a month playing baseball games that don’t count, searching for their timing at the plate and rhythm on the mound while grinding through a lengthy exhibition schedule filled with wholesale lineup changes, little intrigue and even less suspense.
“At this point,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said, “guys are just itching to get some meaningful games in front of them.”
They will soon enough. The regular season — and the adrenaline and drama that come with it — starts Thursday, with the Dodgers playing the Arizona Diamondbacks at home and the Angels in Oakland to play the Athletics.
But there are still practice games to play, so the teams gathered again Monday night in Angel Stadium, where Kole Calhoun hit a solo home run, a double and made the game’s best defensive play in the Angels’ 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.
The Dodgers erased a 3-2 deficit in the seventh inning when they scored five runs, three on bases-loaded walks — one by Luke Bard and two by Luis Pena — and two on Connor Wong’s bases-loaded single. The teams will close out the exhibition season Tuesday night in Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo doubled twice and knocked in a run.
Calhoun, who is trying to rebound from a season in which he hit a career-low .208 with a .283 on-base percentage, 19 home runs and 57 runs batted in, slammed Kenta Maeda’s first pitch of the game, a 91-mph fastball, over the center-field wall for his second home run this spring.
Calhoun doubled to right field and scored when Mike Trout flared a single to right in the third inning. In the fifth, Calhoun gunned down Joc Pederson trying to stretch a single into a double with a one-hop throw to second base.
“We’ve been working for six weeks and mechanically I’m feeling strong right now,” Calhoun said. “Spring training gets long, and we’ll be glad to be playing somebody for real.”
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, pitching in consecutive games for the first time this spring, got Trout to ground out and Justin Bour to fly out in the fifth inning.
Angels closer Cody Allen needed 24 pitches to complete a second inning in which he was roughed up for two runs on Chris Taylor’s double and David Freese’s single.
Maeda gave up three runs and five hits in three innings, striking out two and walking one. Justin Grimm, signed to a minor league deal Sunday, made his Dodgers debut, giving up one hit and walking a batter in a scoreless sixth, and left-hander Caleb Ferguson looked sharp during a one-two-three seventh.
Jared Walsh’s three-run double pulled the Angels to within 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth.
Angels left fielder and No. 3 batter Justin Upton did not play because of a left big-toe sprain, an injury he suffered in a minor collision with the wall Sunday night.
X-rays were negative, but Upton, who hit .257 with an .808 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 30 home runs and 85 RBIs last season, felt so much discomfort Monday that the team sent him for an MRI test.
“His toe is a little sore. He’s limping around. I’m not sure what the prognosis is for him to start the season,” Ausmus said.