Angels' Felix Pena maintains stamina in win thanks to PB&J sandwiches

La Stella hit 10 homers in 396 games as a Chicago Cubs utility player from 2014-2018. In 32 games this season, he has nine homers, tying him with Kole Calhoun, who homered in the sixth inning Thursday, for the team lead. La Stella has four multi-homer games in his career. Three have come this season. He leads the team with 23 RBIs.